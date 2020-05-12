Open Line: Lockdown

Associated Media Publishing and Caxton Magazines have recently announced that
they are to stop publishing their portfolios of magazine titles. This is very sad news, but
did these companies do enough to innovate their models? Let's have a look at a few
example of how other more successful magazine title have managed to innovate.
The covid-19 lockdown has hurt a lot of businesses, but for others it has opened up huge new opportunities. I'd love to talk about Fortnite and the massive new development that lockdown has created for Epic Games.
Kieno speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media
Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Kieno speaks to Samantha Nolan President OF South Yesters
The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Zizamele creates highly sought after and collectable ceramic pieces that can be found
all around the world as they are increasingly exporting to various countries. Product
development and training is ongoing and each artist is encouraged to develop their own speciality.
Kieno joined me now is Toni Burton Owner of Zizamele Ceramics
Kieno Jessica Wasserman Educational Psychologist.
Private medical labs say they have the ability to produce covid 19 test kits capable of
giving results in 15 minutes but their efforts are being hampered due to the lack of cooperation from the NHLS and NICD .
Covid-19 test kits cannot be produced by private medical labs to help stop the shortage
due to "red tape" holding up the approval process. Manufacturers say that the process to get enough samples to get an approval from the relevant body Sappra, is being hampered by the slow ,to no , response from the NHLS and NICD.
Kieno joined by CEO of Medical Diagnostics Ashley Uys also Andrea Julsing, Acting Deputy Director: Regulatory Compliance at Sahpra and
Over 4 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, 285 thousand deaths and 1.45 million recovered
• More than 10 thousand confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA – current tally is 10652 - an increase of 637 cases since yesterday
• 12 more deaths, bringing to 206, the total number of people who’ve died in SA as a result of the virus
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector.
• Western Cape 5813 confirmed cases and 106 deaths and 1796 recoveries
• The application system for the special R350 COVID grant is now live.
• UIF fund reports it’s now paid out R10,7billion from the special COVID scheme, to almost 2 million workers
• SAB has reached an agreement with government to allow it to transport its current inventory to holding warehouses
• Parts of Spain have eased restrictions as the epidemic appears to slow
• Germany is reporting new infections are accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown.
• A new surge in coronavirus cases took Russia's tally past those in Italy and Britain, making it the third highest in the world.
• Turkey reopens hair salons, malls
• Trump told media that the US is No.1 in the world for testing
• Staffers entering the West Wing at the White House now must wear masks after a number of staffers tested positive for Covid-19
• Llama’s antibodies could be the key to a covid-19 vaccine
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Guest: Rayner Canning Business Development Director at the UCT GSB