Lockdown Day 47 - 12 May 2020

Over 4 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, 285 thousand deaths and 1.45 million recovered

• More than 10 thousand confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA – current tally is 10652 - an increase of 637 cases since yesterday

• 12 more deaths, bringing to 206, the total number of people who’ve died in SA as a result of the virus

• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector.

• Western Cape 5813 confirmed cases and 106 deaths and 1796 recoveries

• The application system for the special R350 COVID grant is now live.

• UIF fund reports it’s now paid out R10,7billion from the special COVID scheme, to almost 2 million workers

• SAB has reached an agreement with government to allow it to transport its current inventory to holding warehouses

• Parts of Spain have eased restrictions as the epidemic appears to slow

• Germany is reporting new infections are accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown.

• A new surge in coronavirus cases took Russia's tally past those in Italy and Britain, making it the third highest in the world.

• Turkey reopens hair salons, malls

• Trump told media that the US is No.1 in the world for testing

• Staffers entering the West Wing at the White House now must wear masks after a number of staffers tested positive for Covid-19

• Llama’s antibodies could be the key to a covid-19 vaccine