Save Your Faves - Zizamele Ceramics

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Zizamele creates highly sought after and collectable ceramic pieces that can be found
all around the world as they are increasingly exporting to various countries. Product
development and training is ongoing and each artist is encouraged to develop their own speciality.
Kieno joined me now is Toni Burton Owner of Zizamele Ceramics
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayco member for Economic Opportunities at the City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Debbie Schwemberger, Owner of Nude Coffee in StellenboschLISTEN TO PODCAST
Day 49 of the nationwide lockdown,
35 million Covid-19 infections globally, almost 300 thousand deaths and over 1.5 million people have recovered
12 074 people confirmed positive in South Africa
724 new cases in the past 24 hours – 608 of those new cases recorded in the Western Cape
16655 tests concluded in the last 24 hours
219 people have died of the virus in SA
Confirmed COVID outbreaks in three Cape Town old age homes –Nazereth house, Highlands House and a home in Strand have all confirmed cases
President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday night
He says there are 354 quarantine sites with more than 25 thousand beds nationwide
9 million people screened, 370 thousand referred for tests, and testing has been ramped up
Level three to end by the end of May for most of South Africa, with hotspots staying at level four – based on the spread of the disease and the readiness of the health services
Level 4 to have some restrictions relaxed - exercise, and businesses like e-commerce expected to open up
The president admitted govt has made mistakes and will try and amend those.
· WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the Financial Times ‘the virus may never go away’ Without a vaccine, it could take four to five years to control the COVID-19 outbreak
The struggle for many people to access their UIF benefits continue on a daily basis since
lock down was implemented more than 45 days ago.
The show receives calls on a daily basis from frustrated listeners who say that its
impossible to contact or even get a reply via email about their UIF related benefits from
officials at the UIF offices.
Despite numerous calls from labour Minister Thulas Nxesi for those affected by the
lockdown to apply for their UIF payments on line, it has been nothing more than an
endless and anxious struggle to get help.
Kieno joined once again by the UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping
Kieno speaks to Sytse Oudkerk Intervention Radiologist,At the Dutch Cancer Institute and Professor Keerton Dheda Head of Pulmonology at UCT and Groote Schuur.LISTEN TO PODCAST