Save Your Faves - Zizamele Ceramics

[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Save Your Faves - Zizamele Ceramics

Save Your Faves - Zizamele Ceramics

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Zizamele creates highly sought after and collectable ceramic pieces that can be found
all around the world as they are increasingly exporting to various countries. Product
development and training is ongoing and each artist is encouraged to develop their own speciality.

Kieno joined me now is Toni Burton Owner of Zizamele Ceramics



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The impact of continued lockdown on tourism

14 May 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayco member for Economic Opportunities at the City of Cape Town

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare

14 May 2020 11:28 AM

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.

Why its a good idea to open up SA's E-Commerce industry

14 May 2020 11:04 AM
#SaveYourFaves - Nude Coffee

14 May 2020 10:51 AM

Guest: Debbie Schwemberger, Owner of Nude Coffee in Stellenbosch

U.S Food processing plants being kept open despite increase in Covid-19 cases

14 May 2020 10:41 AM
The unintended consequences of the cigarette ban

14 May 2020 10:04 AM
The Lockdown Diary

14 May 2020 9:49 AM

Day 49 of the nationwide lockdown,  
35 million Covid-19 infections globally, almost 300 thousand deaths and over 1.5 million people have recovered
12 074 people confirmed positive in South Africa
724 new cases in the past 24 hours – 608 of those new cases recorded in the Western Cape
16655 tests concluded in the last 24 hours 
219 people have died of the virus in SA
Confirmed COVID outbreaks in three Cape Town old age homes –Nazereth house, Highlands House and a home in Strand have all confirmed cases 
President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday night
He says there are 354 quarantine sites with more than 25 thousand beds nationwide
9 million people screened, 370 thousand referred for tests, and testing has been ramped up
Level three to end by the end of May for most of South Africa, with hotspots staying at level four – based on the spread of the disease and the readiness of the health services
Level 4 to have some restrictions relaxed -  exercise, and businesses like e-commerce expected to open up
The president admitted govt has made mistakes and will try and amend those.

·        WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the Financial Times ‘the virus may never go away’ Without a vaccine, it could take four to five years to control the COVID-19 outbreak

Barbs Wire

14 May 2020 9:47 AM
UIF Commissioner answers all your UIF related queries

13 May 2020 12:11 PM

The struggle for many people to access their UIF benefits continue on a daily basis since
lock down was implemented more than 45 days ago.

The show receives calls on a daily basis from frustrated listeners who say that its
impossible to contact or even get a reply via email about their UIF related benefits from
officials at the UIF offices.

Despite numerous calls from labour Minister Thulas Nxesi for those affected by the
lockdown to apply for their UIF payments on line, it has been nothing more than an
endless and anxious struggle to get help.

Kieno joined once again by the UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping

Breakthrough in Covid 19 treatment,boosting recovery rates significantly

13 May 2020 11:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Sytse Oudkerk Intervention Radiologist,At the Dutch Cancer Institute and Professor Keerton Dheda Head of Pulmonology at UCT and Groote Schuur.

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

14 May 2020 7:28 PM

Winde to negotiate with Ramaphosa, Mkhize to place WC at level 3 lockdown

14 May 2020 7:21 PM

Black Business Council backs govt’s plans to move lockdown to level 3

14 May 2020 6:39 PM

