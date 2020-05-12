What is the "dark web"

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That'll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What is the "dark web"

What is the "dark web"

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za



The World of Advertising

12 May 2020 12:03 PM

Associated Media Publishing and Caxton Magazines have recently announced that
they are to stop publishing their portfolios of magazine titles. This is very sad news, but
did these companies do enough to innovate their models? Let's have a look at a few
example of how other more successful magazine title have managed to innovate.

The covid-19 lockdown has hurt a lot of businesses, but for others it has opened up huge new opportunities. I'd love to talk about Fortnite and the massive new development that lockdown has created for Epic Games.

Kieno speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

South Yeasters

12 May 2020 11:04 AM

Kieno speaks to Samantha Nolan President OF South Yesters 

Save Your Faves - Zizamele Ceramics

12 May 2020 10:50 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Zizamele creates highly sought after and collectable ceramic pieces that can be found
all around the world as they are increasingly exporting to various countries. Product
development and training is ongoing and each artist is encouraged to develop their own speciality.

Kieno joined me now is Toni Burton Owner of Zizamele Ceramics

Impact of lock down on the mental well being of teachers and learners

12 May 2020 10:39 AM

Kieno Jessica Wasserman Educational Psychologist.

Self imposed covid-19 rapid test kit shortages due to Red Tape and the NHLS

12 May 2020 10:19 AM

Private medical labs say they have the ability to produce covid 19 test kits capable of
giving results in 15 minutes but their efforts are being hampered due to the lack of cooperation from the NHLS and NICD .

Covid-19 test kits cannot be produced by private medical labs to help stop the shortage
due to "red tape" holding up the approval process. Manufacturers say that the process to get enough samples to get an approval from the relevant body Sappra, is being hampered by the slow ,to no , response from the NHLS and NICD.

Kieno joined by CEO of Medical Diagnostics Ashley Uys also Andrea Julsing, Acting Deputy Director: Regulatory Compliance at Sahpra and

Lockdown Day 47 - 12 May 2020

12 May 2020 9:57 AM

Over 4 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, 285 thousand deaths and 1.45 million recovered
• More than 10 thousand confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA – current tally is 10652 - an increase of 637 cases since yesterday
• 12 more deaths, bringing to 206, the total number of people who’ve died in SA as a result of the virus 
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector. 
• Western Cape 5813 confirmed cases and 106 deaths and 1796 recoveries
• The application system for the special R350 COVID grant is now live. 
• UIF fund reports it’s now paid out R10,7billion from the special COVID scheme, to almost 2 million workers 
• SAB has reached an agreement with government to allow it to transport its current inventory to holding warehouses 
• Parts of Spain have eased restrictions as the epidemic appears to slow 
• Germany is reporting new infections are accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown. 
• A new surge in coronavirus cases took Russia's tally past those in Italy and Britain, making it the third highest in the world.
• Turkey reopens hair salons, malls 
• Trump told media that the US is No.1 in the world for testing
• Staffers entering the West Wing at the White House now must wear masks after a number of staffers tested positive for Covid-19
• Llama’s antibodies could be the key to a covid-19 vaccine

Barbs Wire - KZN officers seen pulling child in video

12 May 2020 9:55 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Lockdown

12 May 2020 9:53 AM
The future of business education in a post-COVID-19 world.

11 May 2020 12:09 PM

Guest: Rayner Canning Business Development Director at the UCT GSB

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

