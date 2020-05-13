Lockdown Day 48 - 13 May 2020

4.2 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, over 290 thousand deaths and 1.48 million recovered

• More than 11 thousand (11 350) confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA - an increase of 698 cases since yesterday, 484 of those cases came from the Western Cape

• Deaths remain 206

• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector.

• Western Cape:

• Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 6194

Total recoveries 1950

Total deaths 110

Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4134

Total number of tests 69422

Hospital admissions 234 with 57 of these in ICU or high care

• Government has finally agreed to provide the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association with its reasons for maintaining the ban on tobacco sales under level four lockdown regulations.

• loan guarantee scheme finally kicked in today. B as bridging loans for SMMEs - basically, government has fronted R100billion as a guarantee -

• The UK now has the highest death toll in Europe – more than 38 thousand confirmed deaths as a result of the virus

• Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson has tested positive for COVID, and is receiving treatment in hospital .

• All Wuhan citizens to be tested following 6 new infections reported there after lockdown lifted

• Twitter will allow employees to work from home forever