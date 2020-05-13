Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur

Kieno speaks to Paul Roux owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur in collaboration with Barbara
se Plekkie. Paul is a freelance hairstylist and make up artist by profession and has signed
up his business to be part of the Save your Faves voucher campaign by Dineplan...
The struggle for many people to access their UIF benefits continue on a daily basis since
lock down was implemented more than 45 days ago.
The show receives calls on a daily basis from frustrated listeners who say that its
impossible to contact or even get a reply via email about their UIF related benefits from
officials at the UIF offices.
Despite numerous calls from labour Minister Thulas Nxesi for those affected by the
lockdown to apply for their UIF payments on line, it has been nothing more than an
endless and anxious struggle to get help.
Kieno joined once again by the UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping
Kieno speaks to Sytse Oudkerk Intervention Radiologist,At the Dutch Cancer Institute and Professor Keerton Dheda Head of Pulmonology at UCT and Groote Schuur.
Kieno joined by Dr Lawrence Kleinman, is professor and vice chair for academic development, and chief of the Department of Pediatrics' Division of Population Health, Quality and Implementation Science at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Kieno speaks to David Maynier at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
4.2 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, over 290 thousand deaths and 1.48 million recovered
• More than 11 thousand (11 350) confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA - an increase of 698 cases since yesterday, 484 of those cases came from the Western Cape
• Deaths remain 206
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector.
• Western Cape:
• Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 6194
Total recoveries 1950
Total deaths 110
Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4134
Total number of tests 69422
Hospital admissions 234 with 57 of these in ICU or high care
• Government has finally agreed to provide the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association with its reasons for maintaining the ban on tobacco sales under level four lockdown regulations.
• loan guarantee scheme finally kicked in today. B as bridging loans for SMMEs - basically, government has fronted R100billion as a guarantee -
• The UK now has the highest death toll in Europe – more than 38 thousand confirmed deaths as a result of the virus
• Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson has tested positive for COVID, and is receiving treatment in hospital .
• All Wuhan citizens to be tested following 6 new infections reported there after lockdown lifted
• Twitter will allow employees to work from home forever
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Tourism in Cape Town remains the biggest creator of jobs in the province, however the
impact of the lockdown continues remains an existential threat to the industry,impacting equally on employers and employees. The CEO of cape Town Tourism continues to work hard with industry and government to mitigate the negative fall out post covid 91 and lockdown.
Kieno joined by the CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy
Associated Media Publishing and Caxton Magazines have recently announced that
they are to stop publishing their portfolios of magazine titles. This is very sad news, but
did these companies do enough to innovate their models? Let's have a look at a few
example of how other more successful magazine title have managed to innovate.
The covid-19 lockdown has hurt a lot of businesses, but for others it has opened up huge new opportunities. I'd love to talk about Fortnite and the massive new development that lockdown has created for Epic Games.
Kieno speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media