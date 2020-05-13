Breakthrough in Covid 19 treatment,boosting recovery rates significantly

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Radisson Blu Hotel hosts foreigners stuck in Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Clinton Thom
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Groote Schuur Hospital in desperate need of 50 000 cloth masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey - chair of Groote Schuur Hospital Board
Today at 15:20
Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gear
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-19: Ceres
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Who should be going back to school first?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
UJ’s new study reveals policy recommendations in a Post-Covid world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University
Today at 16:55
Working from home: more or less productive?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nevania Naidoo - Employer Wellness at Workforce Healthcare Executive Director
Today at 17:05
Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
We found high UV doses at high-altitude hiking trails in Reunion and Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Caradee Wright
Today at 17:46
Alan Committee: No Contact Comedy show!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Kids and coronovirus - what do we really know? A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought. 13 May 2020 12:31 PM
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head' Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban. 13 May 2020 11:12 AM
Cape Town could see 90,000 job losses in tourism sector Cape Town Tourism has compiled a report highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 lockdown on the local industry. 13 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the national government's restriction on e-commerce activities does not make sense. 13 May 2020 12:09 PM
Cape Town could see 90,000 job losses in tourism sector Cape Town Tourism has compiled a report highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 lockdown on the local industry. 13 May 2020 11:08 AM
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
View all Business
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Breakthrough in Covid 19 treatment,boosting recovery rates significantly

Breakthrough in Covid 19 treatment,boosting recovery rates significantly

Kieno speaks to Sytse Oudkerk Intervention Radiologist,At the Dutch Cancer Institute and Professor Keerton Dheda Head of Pulmonology at UCT and Groote Schuur.



More episodes from Today with Kieno Kammies

UIF Commissioner answers all your UIF related queries

13 May 2020 12:11 PM

The struggle for many people to access their UIF benefits continue on a daily basis since
lock down was implemented more than 45 days ago.

The show receives calls on a daily basis from frustrated listeners who say that its
impossible to contact or even get a reply via email about their UIF related benefits from
officials at the UIF offices.

Despite numerous calls from labour Minister Thulas Nxesi for those affected by the
lockdown to apply for their UIF payments on line, it has been nothing more than an
endless and anxious struggle to get help.

Kieno joined once again by the UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the impact of Covid-19 on young children, teens and young adults

13 May 2020 11:03 AM

Kieno joined by Dr Lawrence Kleinman, is professor and vice chair for academic development, and chief of the Department of Pediatrics' Division of Population Health, Quality and Implementation Science at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Save Your Faves - Coiffeur

13 May 2020 10:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Paul Roux owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur in collaboration with Barbara
se Plekkie. Paul is a freelance hairstylist and make up artist by profession and has signed
up his business to be part of the Save your Faves voucher campaign by Dineplan...

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Covid-19 economic and toruism industry update

13 May 2020 10:24 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 48 - 13 May 2020

13 May 2020 9:54 AM

4.2 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, over 290 thousand deaths and 1.48 million recovered
• More than 11 thousand (11 350) confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA - an increase of 698 cases since yesterday, 484 of those cases came from the Western Cape 
• Deaths remain 206
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector. 
• Western Cape:
• Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 6194
Total recoveries 1950
Total deaths 110
Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4134
Total number of tests 69422
Hospital admissions 234 with 57 of these in ICU or high care
• Government has finally agreed to provide the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association with its reasons for maintaining the ban on tobacco sales under level four lockdown regulations. 
• loan guarantee scheme finally kicked in today. B as bridging loans for SMMEs - basically, government has fronted R100billion as a guarantee -
• The UK now has the highest death toll in Europe – more than 38 thousand confirmed deaths as a result of the virus 
• Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson has tested positive for COVID, and is receiving treatment in hospital . 
• All Wuhan citizens to be tested following 6 new infections reported there after lockdown lifted
• Twitter will allow employees to work from home forever

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Fauci Coronavirus deaths are undercounted

13 May 2020 9:51 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The study and its findings into impact of Covid-19 on CT Tourism industry

13 May 2020 9:49 AM

Tourism in Cape Town remains the biggest creator of jobs in the province, however the
impact of the lockdown continues remains an existential threat to the industry,impacting equally on employers and employees. The CEO of cape Town Tourism continues to work hard with industry and government to mitigate the negative fall out post covid 91 and lockdown.

Kieno joined by the CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Illicit cigarettes

13 May 2020 9:39 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World of Advertising

12 May 2020 12:03 PM

Associated Media Publishing and Caxton Magazines have recently announced that
they are to stop publishing their portfolios of magazine titles. This is very sad news, but
did these companies do enough to innovate their models? Let's have a look at a few
example of how other more successful magazine title have managed to innovate.

The covid-19 lockdown has hurt a lot of businesses, but for others it has opened up huge new opportunities. I'd love to talk about Fortnite and the massive new development that lockdown has created for Epic Games.

Kieno speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open

Business Lifestyle

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Schools not COVID-19 ready for teachers, pupils to return - unions

13 May 2020 12:17 PM

Lesotho PM Thabane will resign by 22 May - spokesman

13 May 2020 11:42 AM

DA: Ending lockdown is about saving lives & the economy

13 May 2020 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA