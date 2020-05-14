The Lockdown Diary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Debbie Schwemberger
Today at 10:45
Why its a good idea to open up SA's E-Commerce industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Justin Drennan
Today at 11:32
US donates 1000 ventilators and medical equipment to South AFrica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
Today at 14:10
Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 14:20
Can one adopt animals during lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Wilson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
Latest Local
Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnell talks about the increasing stigma associated with COVID-19. 14 May 2020 10:37 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 14 May 2020 10:00 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary. 14 May 2020 7:27 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
The Lockdown Diary

The Lockdown Diary

Day 49 of the nationwide lockdown,  
35 million Covid-19 infections globally, almost 300 thousand deaths and over 1.5 million people have recovered
12 074 people confirmed positive in South Africa
724 new cases in the past 24 hours – 608 of those new cases recorded in the Western Cape
16655 tests concluded in the last 24 hours 
219 people have died of the virus in SA
Confirmed COVID outbreaks in three Cape Town old age homes –Nazereth house, Highlands House and a home in Strand have all confirmed cases 
President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday night
He says there are 354 quarantine sites with more than 25 thousand beds nationwide
9 million people screened, 370 thousand referred for tests, and testing has been ramped up
Level three to end by the end of May for most of South Africa, with hotspots staying at level four – based on the spread of the disease and the readiness of the health services
Level 4 to have some restrictions relaxed -  exercise, and businesses like e-commerce expected to open up
The president admitted govt has made mistakes and will try and amend those.

·        WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the Financial Times ‘the virus may never go away’ Without a vaccine, it could take four to five years to control the COVID-19 outbreak



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

U.S Food processing plants being kept open despite increase in Covid-19 cases

14 May 2020 10:41 AM
The unintended consequences of the cigarette ban

14 May 2020 10:04 AM
Barbs Wire

14 May 2020 9:47 AM
UIF Commissioner answers all your UIF related queries

13 May 2020 12:11 PM

The struggle for many people to access their UIF benefits continue on a daily basis since
lock down was implemented more than 45 days ago.

The show receives calls on a daily basis from frustrated listeners who say that its
impossible to contact or even get a reply via email about their UIF related benefits from
officials at the UIF offices.

Despite numerous calls from labour Minister Thulas Nxesi for those affected by the
lockdown to apply for their UIF payments on line, it has been nothing more than an
endless and anxious struggle to get help.

Kieno joined once again by the UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping

Breakthrough in Covid 19 treatment,boosting recovery rates significantly

13 May 2020 11:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Sytse Oudkerk Intervention Radiologist,At the Dutch Cancer Institute and Professor Keerton Dheda Head of Pulmonology at UCT and Groote Schuur.

Understanding the impact of Covid-19 on young children, teens and young adults

13 May 2020 11:03 AM

Kieno joined by Dr Lawrence Kleinman, is professor and vice chair for academic development, and chief of the Department of Pediatrics' Division of Population Health, Quality and Implementation Science at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur

13 May 2020 10:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Paul Roux owner of Paul Roux Coiffeur in collaboration with Barbara
se Plekkie. Paul is a freelance hairstylist and make up artist by profession and has signed
up his business to be part of the Save your Faves voucher campaign by Dineplan...

Western Cape Covid-19 economic and toruism industry update

13 May 2020 10:24 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Lockdown Day 48 - 13 May 2020

13 May 2020 9:54 AM

4.2 million confirmed covid-19 cases globally, over 290 thousand deaths and 1.48 million recovered
• More than 11 thousand (11 350) confirmed infections since the virus first made it to SA - an increase of 698 cases since yesterday, 484 of those cases came from the Western Cape 
• Deaths remain 206
• 14731 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours- most of those in the public health sector. 
• Western Cape:
• Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 6194
Total recoveries 1950
Total deaths 110
Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4134
Total number of tests 69422
Hospital admissions 234 with 57 of these in ICU or high care
• Government has finally agreed to provide the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association with its reasons for maintaining the ban on tobacco sales under level four lockdown regulations. 
• loan guarantee scheme finally kicked in today. B as bridging loans for SMMEs - basically, government has fronted R100billion as a guarantee -
• The UK now has the highest death toll in Europe – more than 38 thousand confirmed deaths as a result of the virus 
• Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson has tested positive for COVID, and is receiving treatment in hospital . 
• All Wuhan citizens to be tested following 6 new infections reported there after lockdown lifted
• Twitter will allow employees to work from home forever

