SaveYourFaves - Nude Coffee

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
125
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
125
Today at 14:10
Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
125
Today at 14:20
Can one adopt animals during lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Wilson
Guests
Meg Wilson
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Guests
Pat McCay
125
Today at 15:10
Coronavirus antibody test a 'positive development'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent
Guests
Alex Broadbent
125
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 16:33
New mega subsea cable to connect continent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
125
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Guests
Grant Lindsay
125
Today at 17:05
Why are numbers in the Western Cape significantly higher?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
125
Today at 17:20
Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up