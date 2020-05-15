SaveYourFaves - Kreated by Krissy nails

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two family trusts donate 15,000 cloth masks to Groote Schuur Hospital Groote Schuur Hospital has made a public appeal for cloth mask donations for vulnerable patients arriving at the hospital without... 15 May 2020 6:42 PM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 15 May 2020 5:07 PM
[PICS] Suspects busted with over 300 boxes of booze in Parow Western Cape police confiscated 319 boxes of hard liquor - worth an estimated R1.1 million - in Parow Industria on Thursday. 15 May 2020 4:43 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA. 15 May 2020 2:17 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
#SaveYourFaves - Kreated by Krissy nails

#SaveYourFaves - Kreated by Krissy nails

Guest: Krissy Anderson



Comrades cancelled but no refunds

15 May 2020 12:07 PM

gUEST: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

Do you have to wear a mask in your car?

15 May 2020 12:02 PM

We're joined on the line by Wayne Ncube, the deputy director of Lawyers for Human Rights

Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future of education

15 May 2020 11:54 AM
Report back on price gouging investigations

15 May 2020 11:16 AM

The Acting Commissioner with the National Consumer Commission, Thezi Mabuza, joins
us live now with feedback on investigations into price gouging.

International news - Deutsche Welle

15 May 2020 10:37 AM

Guest: Rob Watts

The impact of continued lockdown on tourism

14 May 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayco member for Economic Opportunities at the City of Cape Town

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare

14 May 2020 11:28 AM

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination.

Why its a good idea to open up SA's E-Commerce industry

14 May 2020 11:04 AM
#SaveYourFaves - Nude Coffee

14 May 2020 10:51 AM

Guest: Debbie Schwemberger, Owner of Nude Coffee in Stellenbosch

Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

Entertainment Lifestyle

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

Business

Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

Local

WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

15 May 2020 6:47 PM

DA: We're heading to ConCourt to stop govt becoming an authoritarian state

15 May 2020 6:47 PM

New airline to replace SAA still a work in progress, says Gordhan

15 May 2020 5:23 PM

