SaveYourFaves - Nude Coffee

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:41
Premier Alan Winde on the latest related to Covid-19 in the province
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
Ministry of Health responds to Criticism against a continued lockdown by members of the ministerial advisory council
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 11:05
Personal finance with Paul Roelofse-Repo rate drops 2%……RSA Retail Bonds?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB talk tech start ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Knead Bakery gives bread to needy communities in Deep South
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Faull - Owner of Knead Bakery
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew explains the new moving house regulations in detail
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Frances Clare
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frances Litten
Today at 15:20
Why do online meetings drain our energy so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Prince Albert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil McMillen
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time The president can be heard jokingly saying make it quick, we don't want to get arrested. 18 May 2020 9:57 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 18 May 2020 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
Today With Kieno Kammies
#SaveYourFaves - Nude Coffee

#SaveYourFaves - Nude Coffee

Guest: Debbie Schwemberger, Owner of Nude Coffee in Stellenbosch



Cash Crusaders on how to help local businesses recover

18 May 2020 10:02 AM

Kieno speaks to Sean Stegmann CEO at Cash Crusaders.

Lockdown Day 53 - 18 May 2020

18 May 2020 9:57 AM

Globally 4,71m cases have been confirmed, more than 315 000 have died, and 1,73m are listed a recovered 
• The total number of cases confirmed in SA is 15,515  an increase of 1,160 cases. 
• Over 460,000 tests conducted
• The number of deaths rises to 264
• Dr Clarence Mini, ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran, Aids activist and chair of the Council of Medical Schemes was laid to rest on Sunday, He died of Covid-19 last week in Johannesburg.
• Western Cape 9,246 confirmed cases, 3521 recoveries, 156 deaths – 360 hospitalized with 108 in ICU of High Care, over 90,000 tests done in province. 
• 19 workers test Covid positive at  Impala Platinum- Marula Platinum Mine in Burgersfort in Limpopo and are in isolation – Implats says they were asymptomatic and screened before entering the mine
• R1.2 Billion for relief for 15, 000 small scale farmers
• 
• Japanese economy falls into recession
• India extends lockdown until May 31st
• Italy takes 'calculated risk' in easing restrictions – PM as travel to and from Italy, and between the country's regions would be allowed from 3 June , restaurants, bars and churches reopen
• 
• US President Donald Trump says the US will reopen, "vaccine or no vaccine”
• Brasil now has the fourth most infections globally
• US death toll approaches 90, 000 at least 48 states in process of partially opening as death toll climbs with 1600 people dying a day.
• US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backs away from theory virus came from Wuhan lab
• US official – everything does not depend on a vaccine
• Officials aim to test all 11 million residents in Wuhan, with 7 new cases nearby. The city was under lockdown for 76 days

Barbs Wire - Walkers taking selfies with Cyril Ramaphosa

18 May 2020 9:56 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Covid-19

18 May 2020 9:42 AM
Comrades cancelled but no refunds

15 May 2020 12:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler Consumer Journalist.

Do you have to wear a mask in your car?

15 May 2020 12:02 PM

We're joined on the line by Wayne Ncube, the deputy director of Lawyers for Human Rights

Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future of education

15 May 2020 11:54 AM

Guest: Dr Roze Phillips.

Report back on price gouging investigations

15 May 2020 11:16 AM

The Acting Commissioner with the National Consumer Commission, Thezi Mabuza, joins
us live now with feedback on investigations into price gouging.

#SaveYourFaves - Kreated by Krissy nails

15 May 2020 10:51 AM

Guest: Krissy Anderson

International news - Deutsche Welle

15 May 2020 10:37 AM

Guest: Rob Watts

MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations

Politics Local

Politics Local

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'

Local Sport

Local Sport

State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa

Business Opinion Politics

Business Opinion Politics

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

Local

'Kiss and go': Back to school for New Zealand kids

18 May 2020 10:17 AM

18 May 2020 10:17 AM

Research project under way to boost supply of COVID-19 testing reagents

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

District-based approach won't contain COVID-19 in WC – UWC virologist

18 May 2020 9:18 AM

18 May 2020 9:18 AM

