Barbs Wire - Walkers taking selfies with Cyril Ramaphosa

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Why government appear to be ignoring the views of the MAC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:33
The reduction or exemption of school fees.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Larkan - TABANSI, an organisation that offers support to parents and scholars said, "A school may not, for an
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Assaf announcement on science, evidence and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - President of ASSAf
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Varney - coronafog.co.za - powered by Meridian Hygiene
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Today at 20:10
News focus: Koos coetzee. The rising cost of milk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Koos Coetzee
Today at 20:25
New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:15
First blind man obtains wine diploma
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacques Lombard - graduate at Cape Wine Academy
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt has dropped the cut-off date for moving house. Here are the new rules Property attorney Marlon Shevelew explains the updated regulations for moving under lockdown. 18 May 2020 4:01 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 165 The Western Cape has recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 165. 18 May 2020 3:01 PM
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
View all Local
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Politics
Knead Bakery helps feed hundreds of hungry people through bread donation drive Knead Bakery & Café is distributing bread to communities in need through various organisations that run feeding schemes across Cap... 18 May 2020 2:05 PM
Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their product... 18 May 2020 11:19 AM
Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going. 18 May 2020 10:16 AM
View all Business
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Barbs Wire - Walkers taking selfies with Cyril Ramaphosa

Barbs Wire - Walkers taking selfies with Cyril Ramaphosa

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Knead Bakery gives bread to needy communities in Deep South

18 May 2020 12:03 PM

Knead bakery has been working with members of their community to help feed those in
Knead. They have been running a donate a loaf campaign on our website and social media , where customers can donate a loaf for R20 , and they bake and send them to those in need.

Kieno joined owner of Knead Ryan Faull

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB talk tech start ups

18 May 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Dumisani Ncubeni Founder and CEO of VISAR Labs.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Repo rate drops 2% RSA Retail Bonds?

18 May 2020 11:44 AM

Kieno speaks to Paul Roelofse Certified Personal Finance.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Covid-19 latest update

18 May 2020 11:12 AM

Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government and Acting director general at the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#SaveYourFaves - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge

18 May 2020 11:04 AM

The Milkwood Spa is situated at Mosaic Lagoon Lodge just 7km outside Stanford in the
Overberg on the edge of the Klein River lagoon. They have 2 treatment rooms where
they can an do single or double (couple) treatments.

Kieno joined by Maryke De Villiers,Owner of Milkwood Spa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court orders SANDF to adopt a code of conduct suited to Covid-19 lockdown

18 May 2020 10:57 AM

Kieno speaks to Eldred De Klerk Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Hawks intercepted the truck carrying cocaine

18 May 2020 10:51 AM

Kieno speaks to Luitenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase Hawks Spokesperson in the Western Cape.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World news update lockdown measures eased

18 May 2020 10:23 AM

Kieno joined by Peter Ross BBC correspondent.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cash Crusaders on how to help local businesses recover

18 May 2020 10:02 AM

Kieno speaks to Sean Stegmann CEO at Cash Crusaders.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 53 - 18 May 2020

18 May 2020 9:57 AM

Globally 4,71m cases have been confirmed, more than 315 000 have died, and 1,73m are listed a recovered 
• The total number of cases confirmed in SA is 15,515  an increase of 1,160 cases. 
• Over 460,000 tests conducted
• The number of deaths rises to 264
• Dr Clarence Mini, ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran, Aids activist and chair of the Council of Medical Schemes was laid to rest on Sunday, He died of Covid-19 last week in Johannesburg.
• Western Cape 9,246 confirmed cases, 3521 recoveries, 156 deaths – 360 hospitalized with 108 in ICU of High Care, over 90,000 tests done in province. 
• 19 workers test Covid positive at  Impala Platinum- Marula Platinum Mine in Burgersfort in Limpopo and are in isolation – Implats says they were asymptomatic and screened before entering the mine
• R1.2 Billion for relief for 15, 000 small scale farmers
• 
• Japanese economy falls into recession
• India extends lockdown until May 31st
• Italy takes 'calculated risk' in easing restrictions – PM as travel to and from Italy, and between the country's regions would be allowed from 3 June , restaurants, bars and churches reopen
• 
• US President Donald Trump says the US will reopen, "vaccine or no vaccine”
• Brasil now has the fourth most infections globally
• US death toll approaches 90, 000 at least 48 states in process of partially opening as death toll climbs with 1600 people dying a day.
• US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backs away from theory virus came from Wuhan lab
• US official – everything does not depend on a vaccine
• Officials aim to test all 11 million residents in Wuhan, with 7 new cases nearby. The city was under lockdown for 76 days

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

EWN Highlights

Acsa seeks govt guarantees for R11bn in new debt

18 May 2020 3:49 PM

The poor will suffer most from coronavirus pandemic, says Ramaphosa

18 May 2020 3:23 PM

Lamola seeking to review, repeal and replace apartheid-era laws

18 May 2020 3:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA