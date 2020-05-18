World news update lockdown measures eased

Kieno joined by Peter Ross BBC correspondent.
Knead bakery has been working with members of their community to help feed those in
Knead. They have been running a donate a loaf campaign on our website and social media , where customers can donate a loaf for R20 , and they bake and send them to those in need.
Kieno joined owner of Knead Ryan Faull
Kieno speaks to Dumisani Ncubeni Founder and CEO of VISAR Labs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Paul Roelofse Certified Personal Finance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government and Acting director general at the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Milkwood Spa is situated at Mosaic Lagoon Lodge just 7km outside Stanford in the
Overberg on the edge of the Klein River lagoon. They have 2 treatment rooms where
they can an do single or double (couple) treatments.
Kieno joined by Maryke De Villiers,Owner of Milkwood Spa
Kieno speaks to Eldred De Klerk Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Luitenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase Hawks Spokesperson in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Sean Stegmann CEO at Cash Crusaders.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Globally 4,71m cases have been confirmed, more than 315 000 have died, and 1,73m are listed a recovered
• The total number of cases confirmed in SA is 15,515 an increase of 1,160 cases.
• Over 460,000 tests conducted
• The number of deaths rises to 264
• Dr Clarence Mini, ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran, Aids activist and chair of the Council of Medical Schemes was laid to rest on Sunday, He died of Covid-19 last week in Johannesburg.
• Western Cape 9,246 confirmed cases, 3521 recoveries, 156 deaths – 360 hospitalized with 108 in ICU of High Care, over 90,000 tests done in province.
• 19 workers test Covid positive at Impala Platinum- Marula Platinum Mine in Burgersfort in Limpopo and are in isolation – Implats says they were asymptomatic and screened before entering the mine
• R1.2 Billion for relief for 15, 000 small scale farmers
•
• Japanese economy falls into recession
• India extends lockdown until May 31st
• Italy takes 'calculated risk' in easing restrictions – PM as travel to and from Italy, and between the country's regions would be allowed from 3 June , restaurants, bars and churches reopen
•
• US President Donald Trump says the US will reopen, "vaccine or no vaccine”
• Brasil now has the fourth most infections globally
• US death toll approaches 90, 000 at least 48 states in process of partially opening as death toll climbs with 1600 people dying a day.
• US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backs away from theory virus came from Wuhan lab
• US official – everything does not depend on a vaccine
• Officials aim to test all 11 million residents in Wuhan, with 7 new cases nearby. The city was under lockdown for 76 days