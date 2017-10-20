Air BnB partnering with the City of Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Effect of lifting of alcohol ban on law enforcement and hospitals
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services, Gauteng Department of Health
Today at 10:08
The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 10:35
The impending mental health crisis post-Covid19 pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Cassey Chambers - Operations Manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Today at 10:45
Alternative to Salary Advances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Ward
Today at 11:05
GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eero Tarjanne
Shiela Yabo
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Advance payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Navin Laslab, Director Remuneration and Administration, North West University
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Hunger and appetite
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Matome Diala
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Today at 12:07
Parly briefing: Direct Elections Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
One SA urges MPs to vote in favour of the Direct Elections Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 12:15
SAPU on battle in crime intel.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 12:23
Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Today at 12:27
4 Nyanga boys drown after falling into a hole while playing under N2 bridge - ward councillor speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khaya Yozi
Today at 12:37
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu
Today at 14:50
Music WITH Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zibusiso Makhathini
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
Tragedy: 4 boys drown after falling into hole under N2 bridge Tragedy has struck the community of Nyanga following the deaths of four boys who fell into a hole under the N2 bridge. 9 February 2021 8:43 AM
'It's patronising, we have a constitutional right to bodily integrity' The Free Market Foundation's Leon Louw says plans to regulate choices regarding alcohol threaten the rights of consumers 9 February 2021 7:03 AM
View all Local
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
View all Business
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Air BnB partnering with the City of Cape Town

Air BnB partnering with the City of Cape Town

20 October 2017 8:40 AM

Guest: Chris Lehane Global Head of Public Policy and Public Affairs at Air BnB


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Barbs Wire

9 February 2021 9:45 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

9 February 2021 9:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board

8 February 2021 12:22 PM

Rohan Vos who privately operates Rovos Rail

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

8 February 2021 12:19 PM

With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opportunities before the tax year end

8 February 2021 12:11 PM

With certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Insider with Helena Wasserman

8 February 2021 10:55 AM

With Helena Wasserman, editor at Business Insider.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with the BBC

8 February 2021 10:33 AM

With BBC Corresponded Rob Hugh-Jones.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Winde on Astrezeneca vaccine latest and Fish Hoek beach protest

8 February 2021 10:06 AM

Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 February 2021 9:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #DR Mkhezi&Ramaphosa

8 February 2021 9:44 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ottery employee arrested for selling tik and heroin at his job

'It's patronising, we have a constitutional right to bodily integrity'

Local

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town!

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Time for ANC NEC to agree and implement step aside guidelines - veterans league

9 February 2021 9:31 AM

Magadzi: When ANC says this is route we're going to take, you can't deviate

9 February 2021 8:54 AM

Motsoaledi directed to consider amending naturalisation rules to comply with law

9 February 2021 8:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA