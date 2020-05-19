Barbs Wire

Today with Kieno Kammies
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon-continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Massive new undersea cable partly-funded by Facebook - means faster, cheaper internet to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
Today at 11:32
Crime down in CBD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
New Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:50
Robertson Small Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Rands - Brand Ambassador at Krone
Today at 14:10
Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Steven Friedman: Analysing the Covid-19 numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Greyton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Rouillard
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Education Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Education Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Reeds and car sales during this time.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Denicker - GM of Reeds
Today at 17:05
Response following eduction briefing: WCED and SADTU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Mugwena Maluleke - SADTU
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
