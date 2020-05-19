Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbs Wire - #Hydroxychloroquine

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.



South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data?

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband

New children's commissioner Christina Nomdo

19 May 2020 12:21 PM

The Western Cape officially has a Children's Commissioner. Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo formally accepted the post last week. The appointment is a first for the country. Premier Alan Winde said that child rights specialist Nomdo would officially take up office on 1 June. Nomdo will be tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests. The commissioner's office will run independently of government.

Crime down in CBD

19 May 2020 12:14 PM

CCID Safety & Security manger Mo Hendricks is our guest

Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Govt supported by CapeTalk

19 May 2020 11:04 AM

Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge.

Bonginkosi Madikizela replies to comments made by Kieno on air yesterday

19 May 2020 10:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Government.

Lockdown Day 54 - 19 May 2020

19 May 2020 10:05 AM

Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318
thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered
• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase
of 918 new cases
• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
286
• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours
• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total
now at 165
• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and
educators remain concerned about school reopening dates
• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms
• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily
deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday
• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over
16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in
anti-lockdown rallies
• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping
insists the country was transparent about the virus.
• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief
pledges to start the review
• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding
• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response

Open Line: Lockdown

19 May 2020 9:58 AM
Knead Bakery gives bread to needy communities in Deep South

18 May 2020 12:03 PM

Knead bakery has been working with members of their community to help feed those in
Knead. They have been running a donate a loaf campaign on our website and social media , where customers can donate a loaf for R20 , and they bake and send them to those in need.

Kieno joined owner of Knead Ryan Faull

UCT GSB talk tech start ups

18 May 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Dumisani Ncubeni Founder and CEO of VISAR Labs.

