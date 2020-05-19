Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Govt supported by CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:20
Steven Friedman: Analysing the Covid-19 numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Greyton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Rouillard
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Politicking, pandemics and prestige: What's really behind the squabbles at SA's high-level Covid-19 committee?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Reeds and car sales during this time.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Denicker - GM of Reeds
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness: Afrika Tikkun.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Alef Meulenberg - Afrika Tikkun
Today at 17:05
Vitamin D and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jantjie Taljaard - infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:25
Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won't stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 73% drop in crime in Cape Town CBD since start of lockdown Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019. 19 May 2020 2:21 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
View all Politics
Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge. You can... 19 May 2020 11:23 AM
Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown. 19 May 2020 11:22 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date "We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez. 19 May 2020 9:49 AM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Govt supported by CapeTalk

Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Govt supported by CapeTalk

Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

New Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo

19 May 2020 12:21 PM

The Western Cape officially has a Children's Commissioner. Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo formally accepted the post last week. The appointment is a first for the country. Premier Alan Winde said that child rights specialist Nomdo would officially take up office on 1 June. Nomdo will be tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests. The commissioner's office will run independently of government.

Massive new undersea cable partly-funded by Facebook - means faster, cheaper internet to SA

19 May 2020 12:16 PM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband.

Crime down in CBD

19 May 2020 12:14 PM

CCID Safety & Security manger Mo Hendricks is our guest

Massive new undersea cable partly-funded by Facebook - means faster, cheaper internet to SA

19 May 2020 12:09 PM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband

Bonginkosi Madikizela replies to comments made by Kieno on air yesterday

19 May 2020 10:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Government.

Lockdown Day 54 - 19 May 2020

19 May 2020 10:05 AM

Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318
thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered
• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase
of 918 new cases
• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
286
• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours
• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total
now at 165
• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and
educators remain concerned about school reopening dates
• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms
• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily
deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday
• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over
16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in
anti-lockdown rallies
• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping
insists the country was transparent about the virus.
• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief
pledges to start the review
• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding
• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response

Barbs Wire

19 May 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Lockdown

19 May 2020 9:58 AM
Trending

'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward'

Local Politics

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Business Lifestyle

Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban

Local

EWN Highlights

Competition Commission flooded with complaints on unfair pricing

19 May 2020 2:23 PM

DA files ConCourt papers challenging Disaster Management Act

19 May 2020 2:02 PM

Military ombudsman probing 52 lockdown complaints against members

19 May 2020 1:12 PM

