South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data?

Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318

thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered

• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase

of 918 new cases

• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to

286

• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours

• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total

now at 165

• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and

educators remain concerned about school reopening dates

• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms

• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily

deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday

• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over

16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in

anti-lockdown rallies

• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping

insists the country was transparent about the virus.

• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief

pledges to start the review

• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding

• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response

arrow_forward