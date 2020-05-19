South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data?

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
School Re Openings- David Millar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Millar
Today at 10:08
SGB's on schools reopening
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves-Captain Corn Dog
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Western Cape Economic update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:32
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts - App developer and CEO of Nybble
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!' Anxious about schools reopening for grade sevens and 12s? Deputy Education Minister Makgabo Mhaule tries to put minds at ease. 20 May 2020 9:01 AM
W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill W Cape Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says lessons learned from countries hard hit early have seen changing protocol and better results... 20 May 2020 8:35 AM
Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing an increase in the number of hospital admissions d... 19 May 2020 6:48 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
View all Business
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data?

South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data?

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband



More episodes from Today with Kieno Kammies

New children's commissioner Christina Nomdo

19 May 2020 12:21 PM

The Western Cape officially has a Children's Commissioner. Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo formally accepted the post last week. The appointment is a first for the country. Premier Alan Winde said that child rights specialist Nomdo would officially take up office on 1 June. Nomdo will be tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests. The commissioner's office will run independently of government.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime down in CBD

19 May 2020 12:14 PM

CCID Safety & Security manger Mo Hendricks is our guest

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Govt supported by CapeTalk

19 May 2020 11:04 AM

Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bonginkosi Madikizela replies to comments made by Kieno on air yesterday

19 May 2020 10:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Government.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 54 - 19 May 2020

19 May 2020 10:05 AM

Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318
thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered
• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase
of 918 new cases
• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
286
• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours
• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total
now at 165
• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and
educators remain concerned about school reopening dates
• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms
• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily
deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday
• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over
16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in
anti-lockdown rallies
• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping
insists the country was transparent about the virus.
• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief
pledges to start the review
• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding
• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #Hydroxychloroquine

19 May 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Lockdown

19 May 2020 9:58 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knead Bakery gives bread to needy communities in Deep South

18 May 2020 12:03 PM

Knead bakery has been working with members of their community to help feed those in
Knead. They have been running a donate a loaf campaign on our website and social media , where customers can donate a loaf for R20 , and they bake and send them to those in need.

Kieno joined owner of Knead Ryan Faull

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB talk tech start ups

18 May 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Dumisani Ncubeni Founder and CEO of VISAR Labs.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!'

Local

W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

EWN Highlights

38 SANDF medical teams assisting in the fight against COVID-19 across SA

20 May 2020 8:43 AM

Health MEC Tsiu applauds FS’s screening and testing campaign

20 May 2020 8:01 AM

COVID-19: 'Training to be provided' as teachers return to school on 25 May

20 May 2020 7:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA