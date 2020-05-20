Barbs Wire - Siya Kolisi starts household cleaning challenge

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves-Captain Corn Dog
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Western Cape Economic update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Ask Africa Covid survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts - App developer and CEO of Nybble
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!' Anxious about schools reopening for grade sevens and 12s? Deputy Education Minister Makgabo Mhaule tries to put minds at ease. 20 May 2020 9:01 AM
W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill W Cape Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says lessons learned from countries hard hit early have seen changing protocol and better results... 20 May 2020 8:35 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Barbs Wire - Siya Kolisi starts household cleaning challenge

Barbs Wire - Siya Kolisi starts household cleaning challenge

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Lockdown Day 55 - 20 May 2020

20 May 2020 10:02 AM

4,89 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally more than 323 thousand
have died and 1,69 million listed as recovered
• in South Africa total stands ar 17,200 - 61% of cases in the Western Cape
• 26 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
312
• 7960 have recovered.
• Almost 500,000 people have been tested, almost 14k have been tested in the last 24
hours
• Western Cape deaths are at 183, patients in hospital 440, High care/ICU- 128
• On Tuesday night scientists presented possible outcomes with modelling projections
projecting an infection rate rising to 30 thousand by the end of this month, and a death
rate of 40 thousand by the end of this year.

• Basic Education Minister announces 1 June as start date for grades 7 and 12 learners
• Gauteng and Western Cape premiers are ready to move to level 3 but Free State wants
Bloemfontein to remain on level 4.
• In the middle of a lockdown, India and Bangladesh order mass evacuations ahead of
Cyclone Amphan due to make landfall on Wednesday evening
• Trump continues to defend taking Hydroxychloriquine the drug that is unproven to
prevent coronavirus, and called a study warning of its risks a “phony study.”
• WHO adopts resolution to review the pandemic response.

Open Line: Reopening of schools

20 May 2020 9:47 AM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data?

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband

New children's commissioner Christina Nomdo

19 May 2020 12:21 PM

The Western Cape officially has a Children's Commissioner. Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo formally accepted the post last week. The appointment is a first for the country. Premier Alan Winde said that child rights specialist Nomdo would officially take up office on 1 June. Nomdo will be tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests. The commissioner's office will run independently of government.

Crime down in CBD

19 May 2020 12:14 PM

CCID Safety & Security manger Mo Hendricks is our guest

Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Govt supported by CapeTalk

19 May 2020 11:04 AM

Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge.

Bonginkosi Madikizela replies to comments made by Kieno on air yesterday

19 May 2020 10:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Government.

Lockdown Day 54 - 19 May 2020

19 May 2020 10:05 AM

Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318
thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered
• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase
of 918 new cases
• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
286
• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours
• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total
now at 165
• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and
educators remain concerned about school reopening dates
• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms
• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily
deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday
• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over
16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in
anti-lockdown rallies
• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping
insists the country was transparent about the virus.
• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief
pledges to start the review
• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding
• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response

Barbs Wire - #Hydroxychloroquine

19 May 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!'

Local

W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

DBE’s plan to reopen schools met with mixed reactions

20 May 2020 10:31 AM

WHO says SA doesn’t qualify to move down lockdown levels – Mkhize

20 May 2020 10:20 AM

38 SANDF medical teams assisting in the fight against COVID-19 across SA

20 May 2020 8:43 AM

