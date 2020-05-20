Barbs Wire - Siya Kolisi starts household cleaning challenge

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
4,89 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally more than 323 thousand
have died and 1,69 million listed as recovered
• in South Africa total stands ar 17,200 - 61% of cases in the Western Cape
• 26 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
312
• 7960 have recovered.
• Almost 500,000 people have been tested, almost 14k have been tested in the last 24
hours
• Western Cape deaths are at 183, patients in hospital 440, High care/ICU- 128
• On Tuesday night scientists presented possible outcomes with modelling projections
projecting an infection rate rising to 30 thousand by the end of this month, and a death
rate of 40 thousand by the end of this year.
•
• Basic Education Minister announces 1 June as start date for grades 7 and 12 learners
• Gauteng and Western Cape premiers are ready to move to level 3 but Free State wants
Bloemfontein to remain on level 4.
• In the middle of a lockdown, India and Bangladesh order mass evacuations ahead of
Cyclone Amphan due to make landfall on Wednesday evening
• Trump continues to defend taking Hydroxychloriquine the drug that is unproven to
prevent coronavirus, and called a study warning of its risks a “phony study.”
• WHO adopts resolution to review the pandemic response.
Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.
Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
The Western Cape officially has a Children's Commissioner. Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo formally accepted the post last week. The appointment is a first for the country. Premier Alan Winde said that child rights specialist Nomdo would officially take up office on 1 June. Nomdo will be tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests. The commissioner's office will run independently of government.
CCID Safety & Security manger Mo Hendricks is our guest
Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge.
Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Government.
Globally more than 4,8million people have tested positive for Covid-19, more than 318
thousand have died and 1,79 million are listed as recovered
• As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 16 433 an increase
of 918 new cases
• 22 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
286
• Over 14k have been tested in the last 24 hours
• The Western Cape has now passed the 10 thousand infection mark with the death total
now at 165
• Basic Education briefing has again been postponed until tomorrow as parents and
educators remain concerned about school reopening dates
• UK expands testing eligibility adding losing a sense of taste and smell to symptoms
• US surpasses 90, 000 deaths from Covid-19 and 1.5 million coronavirus cases – Daily
deaths there drop from 2,070 in late April to 1,362 yesterday
• Brazil has now overtaken the UK as the fourth largest infections in the world – over
16,000 as President Bolsinaro ignores social distancing and is participating actively in
anti-lockdown rallies
• China supports independent review once virus is contained and President Xi Jinping
insists the country was transparent about the virus.
• More than 100 countries support evaluation of pandemic response and WHO chief
pledges to start the review
• Trump threatens to permanently freeze WHO funding
• China commits $2 billion dollars to WHO covid-19 response
