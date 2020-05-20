SaveYourFaves - Captain Corndog

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
World Bee Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Lass
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kurt Drennan
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:10
Schools to slowly start heading back from 1 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Making Sense of 'R' in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Max Price - Former VC at UCT
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Werner Smit
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - veteran British Aids and gender rights activist
Today at 16:20
Wildlife at risk as hunger encircles Kruger Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ed Stoddard
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Nedbank unveils e-commerce app called Avo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde - digital press conference on WC response to COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
What a bone arrowhead from South Africa reveals about ancient human cognition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Bradfield - Senior Lecturer Palaeo-Research Institute University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick- start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools In a Twitter post on Wednesday Maimane challenged the government to open Parliament first, before reopening the country's schools. 20 May 2020 11:27 AM
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
View all Local
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
View all Business
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date "We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez. 19 May 2020 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
#SaveYourFaves - Captain Corndog

#SaveYourFaves - Captain Corndog

Guest: Zaheera Seedat Co-Owner of Captain Corndog



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Western Cape Economic update

20 May 2020 11:07 AM

The economy in the western cape remains vulnerable as we remain under lock down
level 4 . The provincial government continues to work hard to develop and implement a
post covid-19 strategy.

Kieno joined by MEC for Economic oppurtunities in the Western Cape, David Maynier

SGB's on schools reopening

20 May 2020 10:42 AM

The National Coronavirus Command Council has approved June 1 as the first day of
school for grades seven and 12. The first group of pupils to return to school are grades 7s and 12s, while other grades would follow in due course.

Kieno joined by Paul Colditz CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools.

School reopenings

20 May 2020 10:39 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the National Command
Council (NCC) and Cabinet have approved the phased reopening of schools on 1 June.
The first group of pupils to return to school are grades 7s and 12s, while other grades
would follow in due course. All teachers are expected to report to school on 25 May.

Kieno joined by the director general in the department of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli and Western Cape NAPTOSA CEO David Milla.

Lockdown Day 55 - 20 May 2020

20 May 2020 10:02 AM

4,89 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally more than 323 thousand
have died and 1,69 million listed as recovered
• in South Africa total stands ar 17,200 - 61% of cases in the Western Cape
• 26 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to
312
• 7960 have recovered.
• Almost 500,000 people have been tested, almost 14k have been tested in the last 24
hours
• Western Cape deaths are at 183, patients in hospital 440, High care/ICU- 128
• On Tuesday night scientists presented possible outcomes with modelling projections
projecting an infection rate rising to 30 thousand by the end of this month, and a death
rate of 40 thousand by the end of this year.

• Basic Education Minister announces 1 June as start date for grades 7 and 12 learners
• Gauteng and Western Cape premiers are ready to move to level 3 but Free State wants
Bloemfontein to remain on level 4.
• In the middle of a lockdown, India and Bangladesh order mass evacuations ahead of
Cyclone Amphan due to make landfall on Wednesday evening
• Trump continues to defend taking Hydroxychloriquine the drug that is unproven to
prevent coronavirus, and called a study warning of its risks a “phony study.”
• WHO adopts resolution to review the pandemic response.

Barbs Wire - Siya Kolisi starts household cleaning challenge

20 May 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Reopening of schools

20 May 2020 9:47 AM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data?

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables.

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband

New children's commissioner Christina Nomdo

19 May 2020 12:21 PM

The Western Cape officially has a Children's Commissioner. Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo formally accepted the post last week. The appointment is a first for the country. Premier Alan Winde said that child rights specialist Nomdo would officially take up office on 1 June. Nomdo will be tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests. The commissioner's office will run independently of government.

Crime down in CBD

19 May 2020 12:14 PM

CCID Safety & Security manger Mo Hendricks is our guest

Trending

Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!'

Local

W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

EWN Highlights

Zim police hunt 19 people who escaped from a quarantine centre

20 May 2020 12:19 PM

Hambanathi residents want Andile Mbuthu's alleged killers denied bail

20 May 2020 12:11 PM

Lockdown loneliness for who? You can now Befriend a Grandparent online

20 May 2020 11:45 AM

