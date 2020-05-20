Western Cape Economic update

4,89 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally more than 323 thousand

have died and 1,69 million listed as recovered

• in South Africa total stands ar 17,200 - 61% of cases in the Western Cape

• 26 more people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of dead to

312

• 7960 have recovered.

• Almost 500,000 people have been tested, almost 14k have been tested in the last 24

hours

• Western Cape deaths are at 183, patients in hospital 440, High care/ICU- 128

• On Tuesday night scientists presented possible outcomes with modelling projections

projecting an infection rate rising to 30 thousand by the end of this month, and a death

rate of 40 thousand by the end of this year.

•

• Basic Education Minister announces 1 June as start date for grades 7 and 12 learners

• Gauteng and Western Cape premiers are ready to move to level 3 but Free State wants

Bloemfontein to remain on level 4.

• In the middle of a lockdown, India and Bangladesh order mass evacuations ahead of

Cyclone Amphan due to make landfall on Wednesday evening

• Trump continues to defend taking Hydroxychloriquine the drug that is unproven to

prevent coronavirus, and called a study warning of its risks a “phony study.”

• WHO adopts resolution to review the pandemic response.

arrow_forward