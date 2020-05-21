Ray in Manenberg says CapeTalk has changed his life

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-unintended consequences of decisions we make
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Small Town Civid - Sutherland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marne Marais
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Face Shields vs Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh
Today at 16:20
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - AIDS activist and feminist
Today at 16:33
Belinda Mountain - Corona Guilt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain
Today at 16:55
You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Aupais - award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy
Today at 17:05
DA's legal challenge to DSD's policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Lorimer - DA Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
Archaeology shows how ancient African societies managed pandemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shadreck Chirikure - Professor in Archaeology, University of Cape Town
