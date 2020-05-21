Open Line: Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-unintended consequences of decisions we make
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Small Town Civid - Sutherland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marne Marais
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Face Shields vs Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh
Today at 16:20
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - AIDS activist and feminist
Today at 16:33
Belinda Mountain - Corona Guilt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain
Today at 16:55
You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Aupais - award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy
Today at 17:05
DA's legal challenge to DSD's policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Lorimer - DA Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
Archaeology shows how ancient African societies managed pandemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shadreck Chirikure - Professor in Archaeology, University of Cape Town
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing... Dwight Okita is a therapeutic cuddler, he talks to Lester Kiewit about dealing with a lack of touch during the Covid-19 crisis. 21 May 2020 11:08 AM
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure' Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. 21 May 2020 11:01 AM
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May The world’s most traded commodity is having the craziest month in its entire history. 21 May 2020 8:51 AM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Open Line: Covid-19

Open Line: Covid-19



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Psychology - Dealing with Covid-19 death are we desensitised?

21 May 2020 11:36 AM

How to psychologically deal with the emotions around this epidemic and its impact on us, and to advise us on how to confront and deal with loss on a scale like this,

Kieno joined by Psychologist Charissa Bloomberg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Lockdown levels and jobs App launched

21 May 2020 11:04 AM

As the South African government plans to adopt a district-based approach to the
national lockdown, with certain districts on a higher lockdown level based on their
infection rate, two local starts-ups has developed an app in a bid to keep citizens
informed. The LockdownLevels app, launched a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will be moving to level 3, will give users detailed information about the lockdown level the district they are in by using a smartphone GPS-tracking capability.
The application is available for both iOS and Andriod devices, and completely free to use.

Kieno joined by APP developer and CEO of Nybble, Brandon Roberts

LISTEN TO PODCAST

#SaveYourFaves - Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 10:49 AM

help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.


Kieno speaks to Owner of Paper Moon Bookshop situated in Muizenberg

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Max and Keira's Law

21 May 2020 10:40 AM

A new law passed in the UK yesterday make all adults will be considered as having
agreed to donate their organs, unless they have specifically stated they do not want to.
The new law, known as Max and Keira's Law, has been named after two children. 9 year
old Keira Ball saved four lives, including that of Max Johnson after her father allowed
doctors to use her organs for transplants after a car crash in 2017. It's been estimated that the passing of the new law will allow for more than 700 additional transplants by 2023.

Kieno joined by Samantha Nicholls , Executive Director at the Organ Donor Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST

SA Covid-19 government's models strategy

21 May 2020 9:57 AM

Kienio speaks to Professor Alex van den Heever

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Lockdown Day 56 - 21 May 2020

21 May 2020 9:52 AM

Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 327
thousand have died and over 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at 18 003
• The Western Cape accounts for 62,6 % of those, followed by Gauteng with 13,3%
• There are 27 more deaths – bringing the total to 339
• Sadly, the first neonatal death has been recorded – a premature 2-day old baby whose
mother had tested positive.
• 470 Western Cape patients have been hospitalised with 143 in High care or ICU.
• A Western Cape health care worker has also died from the virus.
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has released a scathing statement against Professor
Glenda Gray who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Council
• Enca reporting an investigation into R40 million rand illegally imported
hydroxychloroquine into South Africa
• The number of newly reported coronavirus cases worldwide hit a daily record this
week with more than 100,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to the World
Health Organization.
• Almost two-thirds of the Covid-19 cases were reported in just four countries, WHO
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
• Two studies in monkeys provide some of the first scientific evidence that surviving
COVID-19 may result in immunity from reinfection

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Barbs Wire - #BiancaMustFall has now changed to #BiancaHasFallen

21 May 2020 9:48 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Ray in Manenberg says CapeTalk has changed his life

21 May 2020 9:40 AM

 Ray in Manenberg saying CapeTalk has changed his life

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Western Cape Economic update

20 May 2020 11:07 AM

The economy in the western cape remains vulnerable as we remain under lock down
level 4 . The provincial government continues to work hard to develop and implement a
post covid-19 strategy.

Kieno joined by MEC for Economic oppurtunities in the Western Cape, David Maynier

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray

Politics Local

Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May

Business

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

EWN Highlights

Prof Gray’s comments ‘incorrect’ says a disappointed Mkhize

21 May 2020 11:40 AM

Mbalula gazettes new regulations to have testing centres operating in June

21 May 2020 11:23 AM

Usaf: Call by SAUS to review tuition fees not feasible

21 May 2020 10:29 AM

