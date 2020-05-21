SA Covid-19 government's models strategy

Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 327

thousand have died and over 2 million are listed as recovered

• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at 18 003

• The Western Cape accounts for 62,6 % of those, followed by Gauteng with 13,3%

• There are 27 more deaths – bringing the total to 339

• Sadly, the first neonatal death has been recorded – a premature 2-day old baby whose

mother had tested positive.

• 470 Western Cape patients have been hospitalised with 143 in High care or ICU.

• A Western Cape health care worker has also died from the virus.

• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has released a scathing statement against Professor

Glenda Gray who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Council

• Enca reporting an investigation into R40 million rand illegally imported

hydroxychloroquine into South Africa

• The number of newly reported coronavirus cases worldwide hit a daily record this

week with more than 100,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to the World

Health Organization.

• Almost two-thirds of the Covid-19 cases were reported in just four countries, WHO

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

• Two studies in monkeys provide some of the first scientific evidence that surviving

COVID-19 may result in immunity from reinfection

arrow_forward