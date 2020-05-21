Trendspotting unintended consequences of decisions we make

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Face Shields vs Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh
Today at 16:20
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - AIDS activist and feminist
Today at 16:33
Belinda Mountain - Corona Guilt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain
Today at 16:55
You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Aupais - award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy
Today at 17:05
DA's legal challenge to DSD's policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Lorimer - DA Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
Archaeology shows how ancient African societies managed pandemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shadreck Chirikure - Professor in Archaeology, University of Cape Town
Latest Local
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. 21 May 2020 2:47 PM
Are we becoming desensitised to death in light of Covid-19? With 40 000 people in SA expected to die from coronavirus by November, Kieno Kammies asks if we've become desensitized to death? 21 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Local
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure' Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. 21 May 2020 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there's one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. 21 May 2020 2:47 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
View all Business
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it's well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Trendspotting unintended consequences of decisions we make

Trendspotting unintended consequences of decisions we make

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Psychology - Dealing with Covid-19 death are we desensitised?

21 May 2020 11:36 AM

How to psychologically deal with the emotions around this epidemic and its impact on us, and to advise us on how to confront and deal with loss on a scale like this,

Kieno joined by Psychologist Charissa Bloomberg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown levels and jobs App launched

21 May 2020 11:04 AM

As the South African government plans to adopt a district-based approach to the
national lockdown, with certain districts on a higher lockdown level based on their
infection rate, two local starts-ups has developed an app in a bid to keep citizens
informed. The LockdownLevels app, launched a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will be moving to level 3, will give users detailed information about the lockdown level the district they are in by using a smartphone GPS-tracking capability.
The application is available for both iOS and Andriod devices, and completely free to use.

Kieno joined by APP developer and CEO of Nybble, Brandon Roberts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#SaveYourFaves - Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 10:49 AM

help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.


Kieno speaks to Owner of Paper Moon Bookshop situated in Muizenberg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Max and Keira's Law

21 May 2020 10:40 AM

A new law passed in the UK yesterday make all adults will be considered as having
agreed to donate their organs, unless they have specifically stated they do not want to.
The new law, known as Max and Keira's Law, has been named after two children. 9 year
old Keira Ball saved four lives, including that of Max Johnson after her father allowed
doctors to use her organs for transplants after a car crash in 2017. It's been estimated that the passing of the new law will allow for more than 700 additional transplants by 2023.

Kieno joined by Samantha Nicholls , Executive Director at the Organ Donor Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Covid-19 government's models strategy

21 May 2020 9:57 AM

Kienio speaks to Professor Alex van den Heever

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 56 - 21 May 2020

21 May 2020 9:52 AM

Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 327
thousand have died and over 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at 18 003
• The Western Cape accounts for 62,6 % of those, followed by Gauteng with 13,3%
• There are 27 more deaths – bringing the total to 339
• Sadly, the first neonatal death has been recorded – a premature 2-day old baby whose
mother had tested positive.
• 470 Western Cape patients have been hospitalised with 143 in High care or ICU.
• A Western Cape health care worker has also died from the virus.
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has released a scathing statement against Professor
Glenda Gray who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Council
• Enca reporting an investigation into R40 million rand illegally imported
hydroxychloroquine into South Africa
• The number of newly reported coronavirus cases worldwide hit a daily record this
week with more than 100,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to the World
Health Organization.
• Almost two-thirds of the Covid-19 cases were reported in just four countries, WHO
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
• Two studies in monkeys provide some of the first scientific evidence that surviving
COVID-19 may result in immunity from reinfection

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Covid-19

21 May 2020 9:51 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #BiancaMustFall has now changed to #BiancaHasFallen

21 May 2020 9:48 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ray in Manenberg says CapeTalk has changed his life

21 May 2020 9:40 AM

 Ray in Manenberg saying CapeTalk has changed his life

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.75%

21 May 2020 3:10 PM

Don't politicise handing out of food parcels, says Minister Zulu

21 May 2020 2:55 PM

21 May 2020 2:55 PM

KZN govt: Netcare didn't consult Mkhize before releasing St Augustine report

21 May 2020 2:30 PM

21 May 2020 2:30 PM

