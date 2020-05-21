Trendspotting unintended consequences of decisions we make

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
How to psychologically deal with the emotions around this epidemic and its impact on us, and to advise us on how to confront and deal with loss on a scale like this,
Kieno joined by Psychologist Charissa Bloomberg.
As the South African government plans to adopt a district-based approach to the
national lockdown, with certain districts on a higher lockdown level based on their
infection rate, two local starts-ups has developed an app in a bid to keep citizens
informed. The LockdownLevels app, launched a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will be moving to level 3, will give users detailed information about the lockdown level the district they are in by using a smartphone GPS-tracking capability.
The application is available for both iOS and Andriod devices, and completely free to use.
Kieno joined by APP developer and CEO of Nybble, Brandon Roberts
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Kieno speaks to Owner of Paper Moon Bookshop situated in Muizenberg
A new law passed in the UK yesterday make all adults will be considered as having
agreed to donate their organs, unless they have specifically stated they do not want to.
The new law, known as Max and Keira's Law, has been named after two children. 9 year
old Keira Ball saved four lives, including that of Max Johnson after her father allowed
doctors to use her organs for transplants after a car crash in 2017. It's been estimated that the passing of the new law will allow for more than 700 additional transplants by 2023.
Kieno joined by Samantha Nicholls , Executive Director at the Organ Donor Foundation
Kienio speaks to Professor Alex van den Heever
Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 327
thousand have died and over 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at 18 003
• The Western Cape accounts for 62,6 % of those, followed by Gauteng with 13,3%
• There are 27 more deaths – bringing the total to 339
• Sadly, the first neonatal death has been recorded – a premature 2-day old baby whose
mother had tested positive.
• 470 Western Cape patients have been hospitalised with 143 in High care or ICU.
• A Western Cape health care worker has also died from the virus.
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has released a scathing statement against Professor
Glenda Gray who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Council
• Enca reporting an investigation into R40 million rand illegally imported
hydroxychloroquine into South Africa
• The number of newly reported coronavirus cases worldwide hit a daily record this
week with more than 100,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to the World
Health Organization.
• Almost two-thirds of the Covid-19 cases were reported in just four countries, WHO
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
• Two studies in monkeys provide some of the first scientific evidence that surviving
COVID-19 may result in immunity from reinfection
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Ray in Manenberg saying CapeTalk has changed his life