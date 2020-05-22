Western Cape Covid-19 update

Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 328

thousand have died and almost 2 million are listed as recovered

• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at over 19,000 new

cases

• The Western Cape accounts for 63 % of those

• 369 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of the virus – with 30 more

dying in the last 24 hours.

• Western Cape now has 11,000 cases, 235, though 5 677 people had recovered from the

virus.

• Provincial data has also got a whole lot more granular, with ward councillors now able

to tell residents how many cases are in their neighbourhoods

• Five areas within the Cape Town metro have been identified as "hot spots" by the

Western Cape government.

• Lit up with red dots on maps of suburbs, the province has revealed where clusters of

Covid-19 cases are being detected in the metro - Tygerberg, Khayelitsha, Klipfontein ,

Western – Du Noon, Southern – Hout Bay

• 150 health care workers at Tygerberg Hospital test positive for Covid-19

• 200 South Africans still in China, 5000 have been repatriated

• US death toll nears 95,000, cases top 1.5 million

• Over 38 million Americans have now filed for unemployment since Mid-March

• AstraZeneca could supply potential coronavirus vaccine from September

arrow_forward