Barbs Wire - Many Facebook employees to work from home permanently

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vis Chetty
125
Today at 14:10
Health: Health implications of schools reopening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Claudia Gray
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Here’s a list of charities to support during lockdown JM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:05
The army may have killed Collins Khosa, but SAPS should be setting the standard for preventing brutality
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
