The character company

CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments. 22 May 2020 12:41 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn't expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It's on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there's one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it's well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
The character company

The character company



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Western Cape Economy

22 May 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities in the City of Cape Town.

Expired Lock down vehicle and drivers licenses valid for another 90 days

22 May 2020 11:40 AM

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says that drivers and motor vehicle licenses that
expired from the start of lock down on the 2nd of March to the 31st of May will remain valid for another 90 days.

Kieno joined by the traffic Chief Kenny Africa

#SaveYourFaves - Bean in love Coffee House

22 May 2020 10:54 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Kieno joined by Owner of Bean In love Coffee House, Werner Pauw

Western Cape Covid-19 update

22 May 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to  Dr Keith Cloete, HoD of the Western Cape Health Department,

Lockdown Day 57 - 22 May 2020

22 May 2020 9:53 AM

Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 328
thousand have died and almost 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at over 19,000 new
cases
• The Western Cape accounts for 63 % of those
• 369 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of the virus – with 30 more
dying in the last 24 hours.
• Western Cape now has 11,000 cases, 235, though 5 677 people had recovered from the
virus.
• Provincial data has also got a whole lot more granular, with ward councillors now able
to tell residents how many cases are in their neighbourhoods
• Five areas within the Cape Town metro have been identified as "hot spots" by the
Western Cape government.
• Lit up with red dots on maps of suburbs, the province has revealed where clusters of
Covid-19 cases are being detected in the metro - Tygerberg, Khayelitsha, Klipfontein ,
Western – Du Noon, Southern – Hout Bay
• 150 health care workers at Tygerberg Hospital test positive for Covid-19
• 200 South Africans still in China, 5000 have been repatriated
• US death toll nears 95,000, cases top 1.5 million
• Over 38 million Americans have now filed for unemployment since Mid-March
• AstraZeneca could supply potential coronavirus vaccine from September

Barbs Wire - Many Facebook employees to work from home permanently

22 May 2020 9:47 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Trendspotting unintended consequences of decisions we make

21 May 2020 12:04 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Psychology - Dealing with Covid-19 death are we desensitised?

21 May 2020 11:36 AM

How to psychologically deal with the emotions around this epidemic and its impact on us, and to advise us on how to confront and deal with loss on a scale like this,

Kieno joined by Psychologist Charissa Bloomberg.

Lockdown levels and jobs App launched

21 May 2020 11:04 AM

As the South African government plans to adopt a district-based approach to the
national lockdown, with certain districts on a higher lockdown level based on their
infection rate, two local starts-ups has developed an app in a bid to keep citizens
informed. The LockdownLevels app, launched a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will be moving to level 3, will give users detailed information about the lockdown level the district they are in by using a smartphone GPS-tracking capability.
The application is available for both iOS and Andriod devices, and completely free to use.

Kieno joined by APP developer and CEO of Nybble, Brandon Roberts

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases at 21 343, 65% in Western Cape

[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Massive job losses looming if tourism sector doesn't open by September–Ministry

24 May 2020 11:11 AM

Final year students will be prioritised in level 3 return to campus – Nzimande

24 May 2020 10:57 AM

Kathrada Foundation recommends govt should setup a COVID-19 corruption tribunal

24 May 2020 10:21 AM

