The character company

Kieno speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities in the City of Cape Town.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says that drivers and motor vehicle licenses that
expired from the start of lock down on the 2nd of March to the 31st of May will remain valid for another 90 days.
Kieno joined by the traffic Chief Kenny Africa
The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Kieno joined by Owner of Bean In love Coffee House, Werner Pauw
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete, HoD of the Western Cape Health Department,
Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 328
thousand have died and almost 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at over 19,000 new
cases
• The Western Cape accounts for 63 % of those
• 369 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of the virus – with 30 more
dying in the last 24 hours.
• Western Cape now has 11,000 cases, 235, though 5 677 people had recovered from the
virus.
• Provincial data has also got a whole lot more granular, with ward councillors now able
to tell residents how many cases are in their neighbourhoods
• Five areas within the Cape Town metro have been identified as "hot spots" by the
Western Cape government.
• Lit up with red dots on maps of suburbs, the province has revealed where clusters of
Covid-19 cases are being detected in the metro - Tygerberg, Khayelitsha, Klipfontein ,
Western – Du Noon, Southern – Hout Bay
• 150 health care workers at Tygerberg Hospital test positive for Covid-19
• 200 South Africans still in China, 5000 have been repatriated
• US death toll nears 95,000, cases top 1.5 million
• Over 38 million Americans have now filed for unemployment since Mid-March
• AstraZeneca could supply potential coronavirus vaccine from September
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
How to psychologically deal with the emotions around this epidemic and its impact on us, and to advise us on how to confront and deal with loss on a scale like this,
Kieno joined by Psychologist Charissa Bloomberg.
As the South African government plans to adopt a district-based approach to the
national lockdown, with certain districts on a higher lockdown level based on their
infection rate, two local starts-ups has developed an app in a bid to keep citizens
informed. The LockdownLevels app, launched a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will be moving to level 3, will give users detailed information about the lockdown level the district they are in by using a smartphone GPS-tracking capability.
The application is available for both iOS and Andriod devices, and completely free to use.
Kieno joined by APP developer and CEO of Nybble, Brandon Roberts