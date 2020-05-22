Western Cape Economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA Expect a mild weekend, followed by plunging temperatures, rain and – possibly – snow. 22 May 2020 10:26 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 22 May 2020 10:00 AM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure' Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. 21 May 2020 11:01 AM
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
View all Politics
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there's one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it's well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Western Cape Economy

Western Cape Economy

Kieno speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities in the City of Cape Town.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The character company

22 May 2020 11:50 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Expired Lock down vehicle and drivers licenses valid for another 90 days

22 May 2020 11:40 AM

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says that drivers and motor vehicle licenses that
expired from the start of lock down on the 2nd of March to the 31st of May will remain valid for another 90 days.

Kieno joined by the traffic Chief Kenny Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#SaveYourFaves - Bean in love Coffee House

22 May 2020 10:54 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Kieno joined by Owner of Bean In love Coffee House, Werner Pauw

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Covid-19 update

22 May 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to  Dr Keith Cloete, HoD of the Western Cape Health Department,

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 57 - 22 May 2020

22 May 2020 9:53 AM

Confirmed positive Covid-19 globally surpasses the 5 million mark, more than 328
thousand have died and almost 2 million are listed as recovered
• The total number of confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at over 19,000 new
cases
• The Western Cape accounts for 63 % of those
• 369 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of the virus – with 30 more
dying in the last 24 hours.
• Western Cape now has 11,000 cases, 235, though 5 677 people had recovered from the
virus.
• Provincial data has also got a whole lot more granular, with ward councillors now able
to tell residents how many cases are in their neighbourhoods
• Five areas within the Cape Town metro have been identified as "hot spots" by the
Western Cape government.
• Lit up with red dots on maps of suburbs, the province has revealed where clusters of
Covid-19 cases are being detected in the metro - Tygerberg, Khayelitsha, Klipfontein ,
Western – Du Noon, Southern – Hout Bay
• 150 health care workers at Tygerberg Hospital test positive for Covid-19
• 200 South Africans still in China, 5000 have been repatriated
• US death toll nears 95,000, cases top 1.5 million
• Over 38 million Americans have now filed for unemployment since Mid-March
• AstraZeneca could supply potential coronavirus vaccine from September

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Many Facebook employees to work from home permanently

22 May 2020 9:47 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting unintended consequences of decisions we make

21 May 2020 12:04 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology - Dealing with Covid-19 death are we desensitised?

21 May 2020 11:36 AM

How to psychologically deal with the emotions around this epidemic and its impact on us, and to advise us on how to confront and deal with loss on a scale like this,

Kieno joined by Psychologist Charissa Bloomberg.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown levels and jobs App launched

21 May 2020 11:04 AM

As the South African government plans to adopt a district-based approach to the
national lockdown, with certain districts on a higher lockdown level based on their
infection rate, two local starts-ups has developed an app in a bid to keep citizens
informed. The LockdownLevels app, launched a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will be moving to level 3, will give users detailed information about the lockdown level the district they are in by using a smartphone GPS-tracking capability.
The application is available for both iOS and Andriod devices, and completely free to use.

Kieno joined by APP developer and CEO of Nybble, Brandon Roberts

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not

Business Lifestyle

Business Lifestyle

Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA

Local

Local

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

WC looks to ramp up ventilators, ICU spaces ahead of expected virus spread

22 May 2020 12:14 PM

22 May 2020 12:14 PM

CT informal settlement 'traumatised' after being 'harassed' by law enforcement

22 May 2020 11:51 AM

22 May 2020 11:51 AM

Health workers need to always be protected in fight against COVID-19 - Mkhize

22 May 2020 11:45 AM

22 May 2020 11:45 AM

