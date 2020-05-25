Lockdown Day 60 - 25 May 2020

5,4million people are confirmed to have contracted the virus globally since last year

when it emerged, 345 thousand have died, and more than 2,17million are listed as

recovered

• There have been 22583 cases of COVID 19 confirmed in SA since the first case in

February (11 thousand are active cases) - More than a third of the new cases have been

recorded in the last week

• 429 deaths recorded to date.

• The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country,

with 13,826 cases.

• Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape.

• This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the disease to 276.

• 557) cases are being treated in hospital, of these 154 patients