Lockdown Day 60 - 25 May 2020

Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
Bonteheuwel on lockdown
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
Africa news update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lizette Booys - Teacher at West End Primary School
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Who owns your lunch break?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marleen Potgieter - Managing Director at Equity Works
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Is a Huawei phone without Google worth it?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: South Africans can go abroad again, but only if they qualify...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee in Parliament
Today at 07:20
The lockdown shows what we need to do to avoid climate disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brian O'Callaghan - Consultant in Renewable Energy Finance
Today at 08:21
You can finally send and receive mail and other services via SA Post Office
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivumile Nongogo - Acting CEO at SA Post Office
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Vuyo's Cafe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 10:08
Cannabis legalisation - lessons learned from Covid-19 lockdown mistakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 11:24
Copy of Food Flow - innovative new food redistribution programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Newell - co-founder of Food flow
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme. 25 May 2020 7:28 PM
Tiger brands get mauled - and there may be significant job cuts More health issues are devouring Tiger Brands. 25 May 2020 6:51 PM
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn't expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It's on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Lockdown Day 60 - 25 May 2020

Lockdown Day 60 - 25 May 2020

5,4million people are confirmed to have contracted the virus globally since last year
when it emerged, 345 thousand have died, and more than 2,17million are listed as
recovered
• There have been 22583 cases of COVID 19 confirmed in SA since the first case in
February (11 thousand are active cases) - More than a third of the new cases have been
recorded in the last week
• 429 deaths recorded to date.
• The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country,
with 13,826 cases.
• Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape.
• This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the disease to 276.
• 557) cases are being treated in hospital, of these 154 patients



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Churches want to resume services?

25 May 2020 12:02 PM

A number of religious organisations would like to resume religious services, currently prohibited under lockdown regulations. Jeremy van Wyk speaks to Pastor Barry Isaacs
of Freedom of Religion South Africa.

After lockdown rent rather than buy a property?

25 May 2020 11:58 AM

The traditional approach to sound financial planning is to buy a property as soon as you
can instead of renting. The rationale is that you will be better off paying for your property as soon as you can with the rent you are paying to your landlord. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has pushed economies into deep recession providing strong reasons reasons to rent a property instead of buying. Jeremy joined by Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Covid-19 do we need a modified approach, and what should it be?

25 May 2020 11:10 AM

Despite the implementation of lockdowns and guidelines the world over in a bid to slow
down the progress of the coronavirus behind Covid-19, infections continue to spread at
an alarming rate. In South Africa, although the rate of spread has mercifully been slower
than many other countries, it is far from over. Jeremy van Wyk speaks to Dr Imtiaz
Sooliman to discuss how a modified approach is needed

#SaveYouFaves - Purity Flowers and Gifts

25 May 2020 10:53 AM

Guest: Andre Bredenkamp Owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts

Lockdown level to be eased to level 3 - reaction from Entrepreneurs Organisation

25 May 2020 10:42 AM

Jeremy van Wyk speaks to Waheed Adam, president of Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO), which represents 244 business owners across Couth Africa, about the move from
June 1st to Covid-19 lockdown level 3.

The latest international update on Covid-19

25 May 2020 10:36 AM

Listen to our weekly discussion with the BBC on the Today Show. This week Audrey
Tinlin gives the latest international update on Covid-19, a universal basic income being
discussed in Spain, and China's Xi Jinping to make a speech at the end of the Annual
Congress while at the same time China is clamping down on Hong Kong.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter accusing the president of deserting the nation

25 May 2020 10:17 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Is the continued cigarette ban just factional politics playimg out in the NCC?

25 May 2020 10:16 AM

Jeremy speaks to Sanusha Naidoo Senior research associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

SASSA offices coordinating by operating via appointment system

25 May 2020 10:10 AM

We received a call earlier this morning from a listener who was standing in a queue at Sassa since 3am, only to find that others arriving after her much later were being attended to first. According to Sassa's Henry De Grass, an appointment system has been in place to ensure the safety of applicants and staff. 

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

Local Business Opinion Politics

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

Opinion Business Politics Local

PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Spain revises virus death toll down by nearly 2,000
25 May 2020 8:25 PM

25 May 2020 8:25 PM

Naptosa seeks assurances on COVID-19 measures as teachers return to school
25 May 2020 8:14 PM

25 May 2020 8:14 PM

Sadtu: KZN DBE needs at least 2 weeks to prep for teachers to return
25 May 2020 6:45 PM

25 May 2020 6:45 PM

