Lockdown conundrum - can one report fraudsters who are ripping off smokers?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:25
Overcoming loneliness
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kate Solomons - internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation
Robyn Rosin - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 20:48
Ramaphosa leads call for national day of prayer & religious activities resume
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bishop-elect Joshua Louw - Bishop-elect of Table Bay at Anglican Church
Joshua Louw
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: Renault Triber
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Subs bench
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital The transformation of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a Covid-19 field hospital is almost complete. 26 May 2020 6:32 PM
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
View all Local
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops. 26 May 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God. 26 May 2020 10:58 AM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Lockdown conundrum - can one report fraudsters who are ripping off smokers?

Lockdown conundrum - can one report fraudsters who are ripping off smokers?

Can you now go and lay a charge of fraud against those who have scammed you? After
all, you've broken the law by going out to buy them. On the other hand, they haven't broken the law in terms of what they sold you as the water and cigarette cartons didn't contain cigarettes - but they have committed fraud...so what can you do? Are they going to laugh all the way to the bank?

Lester joined by William Booth Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from the world of advertising

26 May 2020 12:02 PM

Lester joined by Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

With so many people working from home these days, its tough for employers to keep
staff motivated and morale high, but some companies have seen this as a lucrative new
industry - let's chat about this tomorrow.

We often think that local manufacturing is out of touch and fighting for survival, but I
have a good news story of innovation involving a local workwear manufacturer that I'd
love to share with you.

Pick of the week: Nike | Never too far down

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group

26 May 2020 11:47 AM

Cheyne Morrisby , owner of Cheynes restaurant group, is our first guest since the start of
lock down and social distancing which was a regular feature, he's also been on as a participant in the Dine Plan Save your fave initiative.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB- Copy of Food Flow - Innovative new food redistribution programme

26 May 2020 11:38 AM

Food distribution under lockdown has been challenging to say the least, with many farmers having found they have no outlet for their produce. Ashley Newell is an alumni
of the UCT GSB MPhil in Inclusive Innovation, and is also the co-founder of Food flow, an
innovative new food redistribution programme.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naptosa seeks assurances on COVID-19 measures as teachers return to school

26 May 2020 11:33 AM

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said the
union was not opposed to pupils returning but was concerned over whether provinces
were ready. The unions assessment is that the provinces have embellished their readiness. But as a result, they welcome the minister's assurance that an independent body will go out to verify the veracity of these claims of readiness.

Lester joined by Basil Manuel Executive Director for teacher union NAPTOSA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R20 Delivery fee for takeaways-People are cheap Finish and Klaar!

26 May 2020 10:54 AM

Is a paying R20 asking too much to get your food delivered to your car during lock down
when buying takeaways. Covid tax or not?

Lester speaks to the owner of well known takeaways Cozy Corner Yousri who has
implemented the fee for his staff.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cannabis legalisation - lessons learned from Covid-19 lockdown mistakes

26 May 2020 10:41 AM

That might be what the SA Drug Policy Initiative are tempted to say right now. That's because back on the 31st of March, a few days after the start of the Covid-19 related lockdown, they issued a press release stating that the authorities had erred by prohibiting the sale of alcohol and tobacco during this period.

Towards the end of the first month under lockdown, media outlets, economists, business
leaders, politicians, medical and legal professionals and others joined SADPI in calling
for a repeal of those regulations.

Lester joined on the line by Dr Keith Scott, co-founder of the SA Drug Policy Initiative

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Work from home jammies that are perfect for your zoom calls

26 May 2020 10:21 AM

A look at stories which have been trending on Twitter with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is Bheki Cele smoking?

26 May 2020 10:11 AM

The ban on tobacco sales will continue even though the Covid-19 lockdown will move
to level 3 on June 1. Police Minister Bheki Cele last week made a comment that
although one is entitled to smoke cigarettes bought before lockdown commenced, he
warned that police could very well ask you for a till slip to prove where you obtained
them from. Jeremy van Wyk, standing in for Kieno Kammies, speaks to the Free Market
Foundation's Leon Louw.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 61 - 26 May 2020

26 May 2020 10:08 AM

Close to 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, more than 346 thousand have died, and more than 2,19million are listed as recovered 
• 1032 new cases in the past 24 hours brings the SA infection total to 22,583
• 481 deaths recorded to date – that's 52 more lives lost in the past 24 hours including the death of a second child under the age of 9
• Almost 12 thousand people are listed as recovered
• Western Province has almost 15,000 confirmed cases, 7,221 have recovered and sadly 318 people have died – over 70% of the country’s covid deaths
• The province has an 18,000-test backlog for Covid-19, said Premier Alan Winde on Monday.
•  Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings has refused to apologize for multiple reported lockdown breaches, amid a growing scandal.
• Nightclubs in China, the country where the virus originated,  are starting to come back to life, with temperature checks before entering, disinfectant and disposable cups, though South Korea has identified almost 250 coronavirus cases linked to a cluster from a nightclub district

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Business Lifestyle

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

Local

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

Local

EWN Highlights

Amen! Congregational worship to be allowed at level 3

26 May 2020 7:08 PM

BTFA: Govt consultations on cigarette sale ban a smokescreen

26 May 2020 6:34 PM

SAA aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June

26 May 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA