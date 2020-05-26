Naptosa seeks assurances on COVID-19 measures as teachers return to school

Close to 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, more than 346 thousand have died, and more than 2,19million are listed as recovered

• 1032 new cases in the past 24 hours brings the SA infection total to 22,583

• 481 deaths recorded to date – that's 52 more lives lost in the past 24 hours including the death of a second child under the age of 9

• Almost 12 thousand people are listed as recovered

• Western Province has almost 15,000 confirmed cases, 7,221 have recovered and sadly 318 people have died – over 70% of the country’s covid deaths

• The province has an 18,000-test backlog for Covid-19, said Premier Alan Winde on Monday.

• Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings has refused to apologize for multiple reported lockdown breaches, amid a growing scandal.

• Nightclubs in China, the country where the virus originated, are starting to come back to life, with temperature checks before entering, disinfectant and disposable cups, though South Korea has identified almost 250 coronavirus cases linked to a cluster from a nightclub district

arrow_forward