Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group

Cheyne Morrisby , owner of Cheynes restaurant group, is our first guest since the start of
lock down and social distancing which was a regular feature, he's also been on as a participant in the Dine Plan Save your fave initiative.
Lester joined by Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media
With so many people working from home these days, its tough for employers to keep
staff motivated and morale high, but some companies have seen this as a lucrative new
industry - let's chat about this tomorrow.
We often think that local manufacturing is out of touch and fighting for survival, but I
have a good news story of innovation involving a local workwear manufacturer that I'd
love to share with you.
Food distribution under lockdown has been challenging to say the least, with many farmers having found they have no outlet for their produce. Ashley Newell is an alumni
of the UCT GSB MPhil in Inclusive Innovation, and is also the co-founder of Food flow, an
innovative new food redistribution programme.
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said the
union was not opposed to pupils returning but was concerned over whether provinces
were ready. The unions assessment is that the provinces have embellished their readiness. But as a result, they welcome the minister's assurance that an independent body will go out to verify the veracity of these claims of readiness.
Lester joined by Basil Manuel Executive Director for teacher union NAPTOSA
Can you now go and lay a charge of fraud against those who have scammed you? After
all, you've broken the law by going out to buy them. On the other hand, they haven't broken the law in terms of what they sold you as the water and cigarette cartons didn't contain cigarettes - but they have committed fraud...so what can you do? Are they going to laugh all the way to the bank?
Lester joined by William Booth Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys.
Is a paying R20 asking too much to get your food delivered to your car during lock down
when buying takeaways. Covid tax or not?
Lester speaks to the owner of well known takeaways Cozy Corner Yousri who has
implemented the fee for his staff.
That might be what the SA Drug Policy Initiative are tempted to say right now. That's because back on the 31st of March, a few days after the start of the Covid-19 related lockdown, they issued a press release stating that the authorities had erred by prohibiting the sale of alcohol and tobacco during this period.
Towards the end of the first month under lockdown, media outlets, economists, business
leaders, politicians, medical and legal professionals and others joined SADPI in calling
for a repeal of those regulations.
Lester joined on the line by Dr Keith Scott, co-founder of the SA Drug Policy Initiative
A look at stories which have been trending on Twitter with Barbara Friedman.
The ban on tobacco sales will continue even though the Covid-19 lockdown will move
to level 3 on June 1. Police Minister Bheki Cele last week made a comment that
although one is entitled to smoke cigarettes bought before lockdown commenced, he
warned that police could very well ask you for a till slip to prove where you obtained
them from. Jeremy van Wyk, standing in for Kieno Kammies, speaks to the Free Market
Foundation's Leon Louw.
Close to 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, more than 346 thousand have died, and more than 2,19million are listed as recovered
• 1032 new cases in the past 24 hours brings the SA infection total to 22,583
• 481 deaths recorded to date – that's 52 more lives lost in the past 24 hours including the death of a second child under the age of 9
• Almost 12 thousand people are listed as recovered
• Western Province has almost 15,000 confirmed cases, 7,221 have recovered and sadly 318 people have died – over 70% of the country’s covid deaths
• The province has an 18,000-test backlog for Covid-19, said Premier Alan Winde on Monday.
• Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings has refused to apologize for multiple reported lockdown breaches, amid a growing scandal.
• Nightclubs in China, the country where the virus originated, are starting to come back to life, with temperature checks before entering, disinfectant and disposable cups, though South Korea has identified almost 250 coronavirus cases linked to a cluster from a nightclub district