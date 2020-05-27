Science and Tech: How a COVID-19 contact tracing app works in SA

A new Covid 19 tracing app has been released, making the process of tracing people
who are potentially infected faster and more efficient. Currently the tracing procedure in South Africa is being done manually by interviewing people who have tested positive.
To tell us more, Lester joined by Jan Vermeulen Editor at large at my Broadband
magazine.co.za
On the eve of our tentative step into Stage 3, let’s talk about South Africa’s Covid-19
scenarios. What possible futures can we expect going into Stage 3?
Lester joined by Chantell Illbury Senior Strategist, mindofafox.
he Solutions company was an event technical provider. They supplied rental services
for sound / lights / staging / IT equipment for exhibitions, conferences, awards evenings
launches etc. They have also been a technical supplier at the GrahamsTown Arts
festival for the last 6 years.
Lester joined by Brett Anderson the Owner of the Solutions Company
The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Guest Danie Thiart the Owner of Thiart Coffee
Jabulani Tembe from the Black Tobacco Farmers Association joins us on the line from
KZN for his thoughts on the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco
products.
Explaining in more detail, Lester oined by SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter
More than 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, over 350 thousand have died, and close to 2,3 million are listed as recovered
• The SA infection total to 24,264 with 524 people confirmed dead as a result of the virus – that 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours – 357 of that total in the Western Cape.
• The Western Cape Covid-19 hospitalisations are at 665 of which 178 are in ICU or high care
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that the country was facing a COVID-19 testing kit shortage, as the demand increased.
• Health minister Mkhize explained testing ratios to the NCOP – eg in Gauteng, they are getting one positive in every 66 tests. In the Western Cape it’s one positive for every nine cases
• A projected drop in SARS collection of R250 billion announced yesterday in the Cogta briefing to the NCOP
• President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or wherever you choose to worship, in community, en masse (well, so long as that masse is comprised of 50 people or fewer.)
• There will be strict rules governing religious practice including social distancing and the wearing of masks.
• Cogta minister Dlamini-Zuma yesterday explained the health risks behind continuing to ban the sale of cigarettes
• The UN refugee agency said Covid-19 had pushed its humanitarian work to near “breaking point” in Yemen, a country devastated by five years of war.
• outbreaks are accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began. The number of coronavirus infections to accelerate in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, says WHO
• The UK death toll passed 47,000, according to new figures from the country’s Office for National Statistics