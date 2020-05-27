What possible futures can we expect going into level 3?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 21:07
Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Why churches open but not cinemas or theatres
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mitchell’s Plain residents are outside looking for food, says soup kitchen boss Most poor people living in Mitchell’s Plain are more worried about where their next meal will come from than they are about Covid... 27 May 2020 5:13 PM
'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen South African hairdressers are heading to court to ask that they be allowed to open under level 3 of the national lockdown. 27 May 2020 4:51 PM
Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governin... 27 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Local
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
View all Politics
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon. 27 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel. 27 May 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
What possible futures can we expect going into level 3?

What possible futures can we expect going into level 3?

On the eve of our tentative step into Stage 3, let’s talk about South Africa’s Covid-19
scenarios. What possible futures can we expect going into Stage 3?

Lester joined by Chantell Illbury Senior Strategist, mindofafox.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Science and Tech: How a COVID-19 contact tracing app works in SA

27 May 2020 11:32 AM

A new Covid 19 tracing app has been released, making the process of tracing people
who are potentially infected faster and more efficient. Currently the tracing procedure in South Africa is being done manually by interviewing people who have tested positive.

To tell us more, Lester joined by Jan Vermeulen Editor at large at my Broadband
magazine.co.za

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #AmyCooper and #Icant breathe

27 May 2020 11:10 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Richard Le Sueur from Snow Report SA

27 May 2020 11:02 AM

Lester speaks to Richard le Sueur Snow Report SA.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solutions company switches from tech and events to manufacture PPE's

27 May 2020 10:59 AM

he Solutions company was an event technical provider. They supplied rental services
for sound / lights / staging / IT equipment for exhibitions, conferences, awards evenings
launches etc. They have also been a technical supplier at the GrahamsTown Arts
festival for the last 6 years.

Lester joined by Brett Anderson the Owner of the Solutions Company

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#SaveYourFaves - Thiart Coffee

27 May 2020 10:44 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Guest Danie Thiart the Owner of Thiart Coffee

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Tobacco Farmers

27 May 2020 10:40 AM

Jabulani Tembe from the Black Tobacco Farmers Association joins us on the line from
KZN for his thoughts on the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco
products.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Its a great oppurtunity to re-imagine the SA economy due to Covid-19

27 May 2020 10:16 AM

Explaining in more detail, Lester oined by SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 62 - 27 May 2020

27 May 2020 10:11 AM

More than 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, over 350 thousand have died, and close to 2,3 million are listed as recovered 
• The SA infection total to 24,264 with 524 people confirmed dead as a result of the virus – that 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours – 357 of that total in the Western Cape.
• The Western Cape Covid-19 hospitalisations are at 665 of which 178 are in ICU or high care
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that the country was facing a COVID-19 testing kit shortage, as the demand increased.
• Health minister Mkhize explained testing ratios to the NCOP – eg in Gauteng, they are getting one positive in every 66 tests. In the Western Cape it’s one positive for every nine cases 
•  A projected drop in SARS collection of R250 billion announced yesterday in the Cogta briefing to the NCOP
• President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or wherever you choose to worship, in community, en masse (well, so long as that masse is comprised of 50 people or fewer.) 
• There will be strict rules governing religious practice including social distancing and the wearing of masks. 
• Cogta minister Dlamini-Zuma yesterday explained the health risks behind continuing to ban the sale of cigarettes
•  The UN refugee agency said Covid-19 had pushed its humanitarian work to near “breaking point” in Yemen, a country devastated by five years of war.
• outbreaks are accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began. The number of coronavirus infections to accelerate in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, says WHO
• The UK death toll passed 47,000, according to new figures from the country’s Office for National Statistics

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Reopening of churches

27 May 2020 9:56 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Local Politics

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

Local

Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA plans $20.5bn of public works to spur economy - Mashatile

27 May 2020 7:36 PM

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers accused of killing Collins Khosa

27 May 2020 6:35 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

27 May 2020 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA