UIF new regulations for unregistered employees being able to claim compensation

New regulations gazetted on Tuesday will now allow employees who have been laid off
due to the lockdown and not registered for UIF to claim from the Covid relief fund. For low income earners the maximum amount paid out will three thousand five hundred rand.
Many domestic workers ,labourers and farm workers have not been able to claim
benefits due to their employers not registering them with the department of labour.
Lester joined by UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping.
Lester speaks to Louise Nortje of Velskoen Draai FarmstallLISTEN TO PODCAST
Covid 19 has dealt the illicit trade in abalone a severe blow, as poachers are stuck with
"stock" thats is close to being spoiled. An article By journalist and author Kimon de Greef, tells the story of a poacher who cannot find a buyer for his stock that normally would sell for 32 thousand dollars on the black market. But, what is more concerning is that Kimon predicts that post Covid 19 poaching will increase and cause further havoc and desemation of the fish stocks
Lester joined by Kimon de Greef, freelance journalist and author of the from South
Africa, currently based in New York. the author of a book on abalone poaching, titled
Poacher
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged towns and cities tri identify suitable sites for
mass graves. New regulations detailing how the mortal remains of Covid-19 victims
should be handled was realesed on monday. But what does this to a nations Psyche and should we prepare mentally for what sems to be an unavoidable situation.
Lester joined by Dr Divine Fuh Anthropology lecturer at UCT.
The lock down has exposed the gap in resources which meant that not all learners have
been able to learn equally . Besides academic support many are also in dire need of to
psychosocial support during the year.
Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead at Youth Capital joins us on the line for her
thoughts on how the Department of Education can assist in leveling the playing field for
all learners
Claremont Road Mosque not opening for worshippers
Despite the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening that
South African places of worship, such as mosques and churches, may reopen under strict
conditions during lockdown Level 3 on 1 June the Claremont Main Road Mosque has
decided against opening the mosque because of the continued public health risks.
The Community Chest has called on the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape
government to ensure that more than a hundred homeless people are quarantined after
one of them tested positive a fortnight ago. In a letter of demand sent by Lucien Lewin from the law firm Dingley and Marshall on Saturday morning, the Community Chest stated that the City had housed over 1 000 homeless people at the Strandfontein site in March.
The homeless were separated into smaller groups of between 100 to 300, and at one of
the tents, Haven Tent 2, a committee member representing the homeless was allowed
to leave the site. She tested positive for Covid-19 on May 11.
Lester joined by Lorenzo Davids,CEO for the Community Chest
Lester speaks to Jan de Koning Rugby365.com editor on proposed new rugby rulesLISTEN TO PODCAST
More than 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, over 350 thousand have died, and close to 2,3 million are listed as recovered
• The SA infection total to 24,264 with 524 people confirmed dead as a result of the virus – that 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours – 357 of that total in the Western Cape.
• The Western Cape Covid-19 hospitalisations are at 665 of which 178 are in ICU or high care
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that the country was facing a COVID-19 testing kit shortage, as the demand increased.
• Health minister Mkhize explained testing ratios to the NCOP – eg in Gauteng, they are getting one positive in every 66 tests. In the Western Cape it’s one positive for every nine cases
• A projected drop in SARS collection of R250 billion announced yesterday in the Cogta briefing to the NCOP
• President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or wherever you choose to worship, in community, en masse (well, so long as that masse is comprised of 50 people or fewer.)
• There will be strict rules governing religious practice including social distancing and the wearing of masks.
• Cogta minister Dlamini-Zuma yesterday explained the health risks behind continuing to ban the sale of cigarettes
• The UN refugee agency said Covid-19 had pushed its humanitarian work to near “breaking point” in Yemen, a country devastated by five years of war.
• outbreaks are accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began. The number of coronavirus infections to accelerate in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, says WHO
• The UK death toll passed 47,000, according to new figures from the country’s Office for National Statistics