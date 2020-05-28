Schools need an inclusive plan for all learners to go back learning equally

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Crosscurrent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Francke
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Hunger and a lack of books - the reality facing millions of learners in SA With schools set to reopen on Monday, Lester Kiewit asks if it's possible for all learners to go back learning equally... 28 May 2020 12:07 PM
Community Chest shelters over 150 homeless people as chilly weather hits CT With wet and cold weather setting in, Community Chest has provided Cape Town's vulnerable street dwellers shelter from the element... 28 May 2020 11:46 AM
[WATCH LIVE AT 2 PM] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 11:35 AM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy tech explains how they pivoted their business during lockdown. 28 May 2020 11:00 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Schools need an inclusive plan for all learners to go back learning equally

Schools need an inclusive plan for all learners to go back learning equally

The lock down has exposed the gap in resources which meant that not all learners have
been able to learn equally . Besides academic support many are also in dire need of to
psychosocial support during the year.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead at Youth Capital joins us on the line for her
thoughts on how the Department of Education can assist in leveling the playing field for
all learners



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

#SaveYourFaves - Velskoendraai Farmstall Vouchers

28 May 2020 12:02 PM

Lester speaks to Louise Nortje of Velskoen Draai Farmstall

Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone

28 May 2020 11:49 AM

Covid 19 has dealt the illicit trade in abalone a severe blow, as poachers are stuck with
"stock" thats is close to being spoiled. An article By journalist and author Kimon de Greef, tells the story of a poacher who cannot find a buyer for his stock that normally would sell for 32 thousand dollars on the black market. But, what is more concerning is that Kimon predicts that post Covid 19 poaching will increase and cause further havoc and desemation of the fish stocks

Lester joined by Kimon de Greef, freelance journalist and author of the from South
Africa, currently based in New York. the author of a book on abalone poaching, titled
Poacher

How do mass graves affect a nations Psyche-Covid 19

28 May 2020 11:32 AM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged towns and cities tri identify suitable sites for
mass graves. New regulations detailing how the mortal remains of Covid-19 victims
should be handled was realesed on monday. But what does this to a nations Psyche and should we prepare mentally for what sems to be an unavoidable situation.

Lester joined by Dr Divine Fuh Anthropology lecturer at UCT.

UIF new regulations for unregistered employees being able to claim compensation

28 May 2020 10:51 AM

New regulations gazetted on Tuesday will now allow employees who have been laid off
due to the lockdown and not registered for UIF to claim from the Covid relief fund. For low income earners the maximum amount paid out will three thousand five hundred rand.
Many domestic workers ,labourers and farm workers have not been able to claim
benefits due to their employers not registering them with the department of labour.

Lester joined by UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping.

Claremont Road Mosque not reopening for worshippers

28 May 2020 10:47 AM

Claremont Road Mosque not opening for worshippers
Despite the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening that
South African places of worship, such as mosques and churches, may reopen under strict
conditions during lockdown Level 3 on 1 June the Claremont Main Road Mosque has
decided against opening the mosque because of the continued public health risks.

Community Chest housing 100 homeless and paying for Covid-19 tests

28 May 2020 10:27 AM

The Community Chest has called on the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape
government to ensure that more than a hundred homeless people are quarantined after
one of them tested positive a fortnight ago. In a letter of demand sent by Lucien Lewin from the law firm Dingley and Marshall on Saturday morning, the Community Chest stated that the City had housed over 1 000 homeless people at the Strandfontein site in March.

The homeless were separated into smaller groups of between 100 to 300, and at one of
the tents, Haven Tent 2, a committee member representing the homeless was allowed
to leave the site. She tested positive for Covid-19 on May 11.

Lester joined by Lorenzo Davids,CEO for the Community Chest

World Rugby testing new rule changes that bans scrums and face to face tackles

28 May 2020 10:06 AM

Lester speaks to Jan de Koning Rugby365.com editor on proposed new rugby rules 

Open Line: Churches

28 May 2020 9:51 AM
Lockdown Day 63 - 28 May 2020

28 May 2020 9:45 AM

 More than 5.5 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date, over 350 thousand have died, and close to 2,3 million are listed as recovered 
• The SA infection total to 24,264 with 524 people confirmed dead as a result of the virus – that 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours – 357 of that total in the Western Cape.
• The Western Cape Covid-19 hospitalisations are at 665 of which 178 are in ICU or high care
• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that the country was facing a COVID-19 testing kit shortage, as the demand increased.
• Health minister Mkhize explained testing ratios to the NCOP – eg in Gauteng, they are getting one positive in every 66 tests. In the Western Cape it’s one positive for every nine cases 
•  A projected drop in SARS collection of R250 billion announced yesterday in the Cogta briefing to the NCOP
• President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or wherever you choose to worship, in community, en masse (well, so long as that masse is comprised of 50 people or fewer.) 
• There will be strict rules governing religious practice including social distancing and the wearing of masks. 
• Cogta minister Dlamini-Zuma yesterday explained the health risks behind continuing to ban the sale of cigarettes
•  The UN refugee agency said Covid-19 had pushed its humanitarian work to near “breaking point” in Yemen, a country devastated by five years of war.
• outbreaks are accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began. The number of coronavirus infections to accelerate in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, says WHO
• The UK death toll passed 47,000, according to new figures from the country’s Office for National Statistics

[WATCH LIVE AT 2 PM] National Command Council provides level 3 details

Politics Local

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Local Politics

How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots

Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

Mboweni seeks to table SA’s emergency Budget on 24 June

28 May 2020 12:30 PM

LIVE BLOG: Julius Malema: Schools should not reopen

28 May 2020 12:15 PM

Mines not complying with COVID-19 regulations will be closed, says Makhura

28 May 2020 10:48 AM

