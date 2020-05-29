Lockdown Day 64 - 29 May 2020

Close to 6 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date globally, almost 360
thousand have died, and close to 2,4 million are listed as recovered
• The SA infection total to 27, 403 with 25 more deaths have been recorded as a result of
the virus, bringing the total to 577.
• One of those who died was a woman who worked at the National Health Laboratory
Services. She was diagnosed weeks ago, deteriorated and had to be admitted to
hospital, where she later died.
• 14370 people are listed as recovered – that's just over 52% recovery rate
• 20 727 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours
• 26.5% of deaths in SA in 60-69 age bracket
• In the Western Cape, we have a total of 406 deaths in the province
• The National Command Council briefing yesterday was 4.5 hours long clarifying details
as the entire nation is moving to level 3 on Monday:
• Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said everyone must wear a mask when they
go out in public.
• Roadblocks, patrols, checkpoints to be conducted in hotspots
• Alcohol sales resume on Monday, but only Mon-Thurs between 9am and 5pm,
including licenced restaurants and taverns selling sealed alcohol for consumption at
home
• Hot food sales at supermarkets can resume
• Marriage is allowed but no wedding party
• Beaches and parks still out of bounds, but non-contact sports will be allowed
• Everyone may return to work except personal care services such as beauticians and
hairdressers – the hairdressers court bid to reopen was dismissed without costs
• Domestic workers may return to work under certain safety conditions
• Tourism and entertainment sector remains closed
• Coronavirus has swept through a in Storm Lake, Iowa, with 555 employees of 2,517
testing positive for Covid-19, Tyson pork processing plant in Iowa, USA
• Fifa has banned spitting and nose clearing during matches
AS we get ready for lock down level 3 on the 1st of June, we turn our attention to one of
the most controversial issues that has caused some protest action,and that is the closure
of beaches. The question to be answered now is, will beaches be re-opened under level 3
Lester joined by Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.
Lester joined by Dr Roze Philips Futurist, medical docotr & group Executive for People & CUlture @ ABSA
Lester joined by President Bishop Lavis Action Community
The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Guest today is Samantha Hansen from White Shark Diving Company
Duncan Napier is planning a march on Tuesday 2nd June to the Union Buildings in
Pretoria and in two other areas.
Lester joined by Duncan Napier Founder- Unbanning tobacco
Steven Beardsley joined Lester from Berlin for our weekly look at top news events in
Europe.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman
Lester speaks to Louise Nortje of Velskoen Draai Farmstall
Covid 19 has dealt the illicit trade in abalone a severe blow, as poachers are stuck with
"stock" thats is close to being spoiled. An article By journalist and author Kimon de Greef, tells the story of a poacher who cannot find a buyer for his stock that normally would sell for 32 thousand dollars on the black market. But, what is more concerning is that Kimon predicts that post Covid 19 poaching will increase and cause further havoc and desemation of the fish stocks
Lester joined by Kimon de Greef, freelance journalist and author of the from South
Africa, currently based in New York. the author of a book on abalone poaching, titled
Poacher