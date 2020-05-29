The lockdown diary

The Community Chest has called on the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape

government to ensure that more than a hundred homeless people are quarantined after

one of them tested positive a fortnight ago. In a letter of demand sent by Lucien Lewin from the law firm Dingley and Marshall on Saturday morning, the Community Chest stated that the City had housed over 1 000 homeless people at the Strandfontein site in March.



The homeless were separated into smaller groups of between 100 to 300, and at one of

the tents, Haven Tent 2, a committee member representing the homeless was allowed

to leave the site. She tested positive for Covid-19 on May 11.



Lester joined by Lorenzo Davids,CEO for the Community Chest

