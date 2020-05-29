The lockdown diary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-White Shark Diving Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Hansen
Today at 10:45
1st of June Stay-Away
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Will beaches be re opened under lock down level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 13:17
Sipho Hotstix Mabuse to host online show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Veronica Napier Pan Macmillan
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
The lockdown diary

The lockdown diary



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Barbs Wire

29 May 2020 10:01 AM
#SaveYourFaves - Velskoendraai Farmstall Vouchers

28 May 2020 12:02 PM

Lester speaks to Louise Nortje of Velskoen Draai Farmstall

Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone

28 May 2020 11:49 AM

Covid 19 has dealt the illicit trade in abalone a severe blow, as poachers are stuck with
"stock" thats is close to being spoiled. An article By journalist and author Kimon de Greef, tells the story of a poacher who cannot find a buyer for his stock that normally would sell for 32 thousand dollars on the black market. But, what is more concerning is that Kimon predicts that post Covid 19 poaching will increase and cause further havoc and desemation of the fish stocks

Lester joined by Kimon de Greef, freelance journalist and author of the from South
Africa, currently based in New York. the author of a book on abalone poaching, titled
Poacher

How do mass graves affect a nations Psyche-Covid 19

28 May 2020 11:32 AM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged towns and cities tri identify suitable sites for
mass graves. New regulations detailing how the mortal remains of Covid-19 victims
should be handled was realesed on monday. But what does this to a nations Psyche and should we prepare mentally for what sems to be an unavoidable situation.

Lester joined by Dr Divine Fuh Anthropology lecturer at UCT.

Schools need an inclusive plan for all learners to go back learning equally

28 May 2020 11:28 AM

The lock down has exposed the gap in resources which meant that not all learners have
been able to learn equally . Besides academic support many are also in dire need of to
psychosocial support during the year.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead at Youth Capital joins us on the line for her
thoughts on how the Department of Education can assist in leveling the playing field for
all learners

UIF new regulations for unregistered employees being able to claim compensation

28 May 2020 10:51 AM

New regulations gazetted on Tuesday will now allow employees who have been laid off
due to the lockdown and not registered for UIF to claim from the Covid relief fund. For low income earners the maximum amount paid out will three thousand five hundred rand.
Many domestic workers ,labourers and farm workers have not been able to claim
benefits due to their employers not registering them with the department of labour.

Lester joined by UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping.

Claremont Road Mosque not reopening for worshippers

28 May 2020 10:47 AM

Claremont Road Mosque not opening for worshippers
Despite the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening that
South African places of worship, such as mosques and churches, may reopen under strict
conditions during lockdown Level 3 on 1 June the Claremont Main Road Mosque has
decided against opening the mosque because of the continued public health risks.

Community Chest housing 100 homeless and paying for Covid-19 tests

28 May 2020 10:27 AM

The Community Chest has called on the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape
government to ensure that more than a hundred homeless people are quarantined after
one of them tested positive a fortnight ago. In a letter of demand sent by Lucien Lewin from the law firm Dingley and Marshall on Saturday morning, the Community Chest stated that the City had housed over 1 000 homeless people at the Strandfontein site in March.

The homeless were separated into smaller groups of between 100 to 300, and at one of
the tents, Haven Tent 2, a committee member representing the homeless was allowed
to leave the site. She tested positive for Covid-19 on May 11.

Lester joined by Lorenzo Davids,CEO for the Community Chest

World Rugby testing new rule changes that bans scrums and face to face tackles

28 May 2020 10:06 AM

Lester speaks to Jan de Koning Rugby365.com editor on proposed new rugby rules 

