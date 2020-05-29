Tobacco March

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:17
Sipho Hotstix Mabuse to host online show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Veronica Napier Pan Macmillan
Today at 14:10
Health - Smoking and Covid-19 ahead of World No tobacco Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Gan Quan
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fed-up smokers plan nationwide protest against govt's ongoing tobacco ban An online movement has invited smokers across South Africa to participate in the protest action scheduled for next week. 29 May 2020 11:45 AM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
[PICS] Gauteng cops confiscate 0.03% alcohol beer from Spar Photographs posted by Gauteng Community Safety show cops confiscating 0.03% alcohol beer from a Turfontein Spar in Johannesburg 29 May 2020 10:52 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Politics
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Tobacco March

Tobacco March

29 May 2020 10:48 AM

Duncan Napier is planning a march on Tuesday 2nd June to the Union Buildings in
Pretoria and in two other areas.

Lester joined by Duncan Napier Founder- Unbanning tobacco 


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Will beaches be re opened under lock down level 3?

29 May 2020 11:55 AM

AS we get ready for lock down level 3 on the 1st of June, we turn our attention to one of
the most controversial issues that has caused some protest action,and that is the closure
of beaches. The question to be answered now is, will beaches be re-opened under level 3

Lester joined by Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The media and entertainment industry plays a pivotal role in society?

29 May 2020 11:40 AM

Lester joined by Dr Roze Philips Futurist, medical docotr & group Executive for People & CUlture @ ABSA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1st of June stay away - Bishop Lavis Action Community

29 May 2020 11:04 AM

Lester joined by President Bishop Lavis Action Community

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#SaveYourFaves - White Shark Diving Company

29 May 2020 10:50 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Guest today is Samantha Hansen from White Shark Diving Company

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EU Recovery Package

29 May 2020 10:24 AM

Steven Beardsley joined Lester from Berlin for our weekly look at top news events in
Europe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 64 - 29 May 2020

29 May 2020 10:04 AM

Close to 6 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date globally, almost 360
thousand have died, and close to 2,4 million are listed as recovered
• The SA infection total to 27, 403 with 25 more deaths have been recorded as a result of
the virus, bringing the total to 577.
• One of those who died was a woman who worked at the National Health Laboratory
Services. She was diagnosed weeks ago, deteriorated and had to be admitted to
hospital, where she later died.
• 14370 people are listed as recovered – that's just over 52% recovery rate
• 20 727 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours
• 26.5% of deaths in SA in 60-69 age bracket
• In the Western Cape, we have a total of 406 deaths in the province
• The National Command Council briefing yesterday was 4.5 hours long clarifying details
as the entire nation is moving to level 3 on Monday:
• Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said everyone must wear a mask when they
go out in public.
• Roadblocks, patrols, checkpoints to be conducted in hotspots
• Alcohol sales resume on Monday, but only Mon-Thurs between 9am and 5pm,
including licenced restaurants and taverns selling sealed alcohol for consumption at
home
• Hot food sales at supermarkets can resume
• Marriage is allowed but no wedding party
• Beaches and parks still out of bounds, but non-contact sports will be allowed
• Everyone may return to work except personal care services such as beauticians and
hairdressers – the hairdressers court bid to reopen was dismissed without costs
• Domestic workers may return to work under certain safety conditions
• Tourism and entertainment sector remains closed
• Coronavirus has swept through a in Storm Lake, Iowa, with 555 employees of 2,517
testing positive for Covid-19, Tyson pork processing plant in Iowa, USA
• Fifa has banned spitting and nose clearing during matches

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire Racism, #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod, protests dominate social media

29 May 2020 10:01 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#SaveYourFaves - Velskoendraai Farmstall Vouchers

28 May 2020 12:02 PM

Lester speaks to Louise Nortje of Velskoen Draai Farmstall

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone

28 May 2020 11:49 AM

Covid 19 has dealt the illicit trade in abalone a severe blow, as poachers are stuck with
"stock" thats is close to being spoiled. An article By journalist and author Kimon de Greef, tells the story of a poacher who cannot find a buyer for his stock that normally would sell for 32 thousand dollars on the black market. But, what is more concerning is that Kimon predicts that post Covid 19 poaching will increase and cause further havoc and desemation of the fish stocks

Lester joined by Kimon de Greef, freelance journalist and author of the from South
Africa, currently based in New York. the author of a book on abalone poaching, titled
Poacher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

No food parcels for white people – fact or fake? Africa Check has its hands full

Local

[PICS] Gauteng cops confiscate 0.03% alcohol beer from Spar

Local

EWN Highlights

Around 7,800 hospital beds required in WC for COVID-19 peak, estimates show

29 May 2020 11:49 AM

Health protocols 'must be met' before domestic workers return to work

29 May 2020 11:43 AM

Mapisa-Nqakula: Investigations into Collins Khosa’s death still ongoing

29 May 2020 10:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA