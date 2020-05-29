Tobacco March

Close to 6 million people confirmed Covid-19 positive to date globally, almost 360

thousand have died, and close to 2,4 million are listed as recovered

• The SA infection total to 27, 403 with 25 more deaths have been recorded as a result of

the virus, bringing the total to 577.

• One of those who died was a woman who worked at the National Health Laboratory

Services. She was diagnosed weeks ago, deteriorated and had to be admitted to

hospital, where she later died.

• 14370 people are listed as recovered – that's just over 52% recovery rate

• 20 727 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours

• 26.5% of deaths in SA in 60-69 age bracket

• In the Western Cape, we have a total of 406 deaths in the province

• The National Command Council briefing yesterday was 4.5 hours long clarifying details

as the entire nation is moving to level 3 on Monday:

• Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said everyone must wear a mask when they

go out in public.

• Roadblocks, patrols, checkpoints to be conducted in hotspots

• Alcohol sales resume on Monday, but only Mon-Thurs between 9am and 5pm,

including licenced restaurants and taverns selling sealed alcohol for consumption at

home

• Hot food sales at supermarkets can resume

• Marriage is allowed but no wedding party

• Beaches and parks still out of bounds, but non-contact sports will be allowed

• Everyone may return to work except personal care services such as beauticians and

hairdressers – the hairdressers court bid to reopen was dismissed without costs

• Domestic workers may return to work under certain safety conditions

• Tourism and entertainment sector remains closed

• Coronavirus has swept through a in Storm Lake, Iowa, with 555 employees of 2,517

testing positive for Covid-19, Tyson pork processing plant in Iowa, USA

• Fifa has banned spitting and nose clearing during matches

arrow_forward