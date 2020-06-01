Open Line: Reopening of schools

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
MEC Debbie Schaefer on back to school
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 13:32
Paediatricians Association reassures parents on back to school safety
Guests
Haroon Saloojee
Today at 13:45
Food - Zwelihle Youth Cafe
Guests
William Zwelihle Youth Centre
Today at 13:53
Food - Heart NGO
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:20
Children's Commission on back to school, international children's day
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Crosscurrent
Guests
David Francke
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Today at 15:20
Corruption at Transnet and some big money flows
Guests
Stefaans Brummer - Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Why so many people have become anti-vax?
Guests
Rebecca Hodes - Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S
Today at 16:20
Staying close to work (at no cost) is now an option for public healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Guests
Juliet McGuire
