Kigali Innovation City

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
MEC Debbie Schaefer on back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 13:32
Paediatricians Association reassures parents on back to school safety
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Haroon Saloojee
Today at 13:45
Food - Zwelihle Youth Cafe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
William Zwelihle Youth Centre
Today at 13:53
Food - Heart NGO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:20
Children's Commission on back to school, international children's day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Crosscurrent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Francke
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Corruption at Transnet and some big money flows
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefaans Brummer - Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Why so many people have become anti-vax?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Hodes - Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S
Today at 16:20
Staying close to work (at no cost) is now an option for public healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape schools are ready, let's go back to school - Premier Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape made a call to reopen schools on Monday despite the national government's indecisiveness. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Some recycling and waste drop-off sites will reopen for public use this week The City of Cape Town says only a select number of waste drop-off depots will be opened to the public under level 3. 1 June 2020 11:12 AM
Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June Nationally schools now open on 8 June but the Western Cape has gone ahead on Monday. But this Cape school is staying closed. 1 June 2020 10:40 AM
View all Local
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back from slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June Nationally schools now open on 8 June but the Western Cape has gone ahead on Monday. But this Cape school is staying closed. 1 June 2020 10:40 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo' "I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha. 1 June 2020 9:42 AM
‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news Expect a petrol price hike of about R1.20 per litre as the world economy gets into gear once more. 1 June 2020 8:46 AM
View all Business
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Kigali Innovation City

Kigali Innovation City

1 June 2020 11:30 AM

In November 2019 the Rwandan government announced plans to build Kigali
Innovation City in the Kigali’s Special Economic Zone. Inspired by the US's Silicon
Valley . The $2 Billion project will be co-financed by the Rwandan government and
Africa50 & will consist of world-class universities, technology companies, biotech firms,
and commercial centers. Rwanda has one of Africa's fastest economies and it's hope the Kigali Innovation City sparks Africa's participation in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Kieno speaks to Nicky Verd International Keynote Speaker and Author of the hit book, Disrupt Yourself Or Be Disrupted joins us for more on this .


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Socila Enterpreneur and owner of Growbox veggie boxes

1 June 2020 11:57 AM

Renshia Manuel Social Entrepreneur and owner of Growbox, shares her inspiring story from an unemployed mom of 4 with no income to owner of her own business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does this pandemic teach moderation?

1 June 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CPT UP & RUNNING

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild. The City of Cape Town is there to do just that.

As part of the CPT UP & RUNNING Campaign we speak to James Vos. MEC for Economic
Opportunities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social distancing and crowd control at liquor outlets as trade resumes

1 June 2020 10:36 AM

The big day has finally arrived! After weeks of not being able to trade, liquor retailers,shebeens and restaurants will be able to sell alcohol. However, there are concerns that there will be sufficient measures in place to control customer numbers and that social distancing protocols are strictly enforced.

Kieno joined by David Leew, is a representative from the liquor traders association, he
is also on the ground today inspecting various taverns and shebeens.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 latest stats

1 June 2020 10:34 AM

Covid-19 latest stats: as the world sees over 6 million cases, 372 thousand deaths and
over 2.7 million recoversies, South Africa reaches over 32 thousand cases, that's a jump
of 1716 new cases in 24 hours and 40 more deaths recorded in the past day, bringing
the total to 683. Almost 17,000 have recovered.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wide range of lockdowns globally

1 June 2020 10:24 AM

Kieno joinied by BBC correspondent Mahfuz Sadique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #SpaceX

1 June 2020 10:11 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape is ready to open today?

1 June 2020 10:08 AM

The National department of basic education says that grade 7 and 12 learners will not need to report for school today. The Department says schools will now reopen on the 8th of June. WECD MEC for education Debbie Schaffer disagrees with the the national departments decision and says that schools in the western cape will reopen as the province had already spent more than 200 million rand on preparation for the re opening of schools.

Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg on waste recycling depots

1 June 2020 10:02 AM

Guest: Councillor Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member: Informal Settlements, Water & Waste Services; Energy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley

Business Opinion Africa

EWN Highlights

Hydroxychloroquine: a drug dividing the world

1 June 2020 12:30 PM

Motshekga apologises for ‘inconveniences’ after U-turn on reopening schools

1 June 2020 11:48 AM

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA