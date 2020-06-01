Socila Enterpreneur and owner of Growbox veggie boxes

The National department of basic education says that grade 7 and 12 learners will not need to report for school today. The Department says schools will now reopen on the 8th of June. WECD MEC for education Debbie Schaffer disagrees with the the national departments decision and says that schools in the western cape will reopen as the province had already spent more than 200 million rand on preparation for the re opening of schools.



Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

