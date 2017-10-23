Brics Report: Brazil

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Exploring Cartel power dynamics in Zimbabwe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Fadzayi Mhere, politician and activist
Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist.
Mark Heywood - Editor at Maverick Citizen
Today at 10:08
Terminally ill Atheist doctor and patient goes to court to challenge the law on euthenasia
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Today at 10:33
Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Mental distress on the rise in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- transformation in the Church
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Reverend Mzwandile Molo
Thoko Mkwanazi-Xaluva
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
#SAvaccine Mkhize says rollout of vaccine will be next week
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Illegal sand mining?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nico Pienaar - Director at Aaspa
Nico Pienaar - Director at Aggregate and Sand Producers Association of Southern Africa (Aspasa)
Today at 12:23
CER says court has affirmed activists' rights to free speech
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne Govindsamy - Former corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights (CER)
Today at 12:27
Zondo commission: Eskom back in the spotlight
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:37
Presidential Employment Stimulus plan aims to create more jobs - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu - the founder of The Sneaker Shack
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
Goolam Ballim on economy & preview of Sona
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - CEO at Finfind
