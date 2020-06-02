Barbs Wire - Marching bad social distancing arrives at a bottle store

In November 2019 the Rwandan government announced plans to build Kigali

Innovation City in the Kigali’s Special Economic Zone. Inspired by the US's Silicon

Valley . The $2 Billion project will be co-financed by the Rwandan government and

Africa50 & will consist of world-class universities, technology companies, biotech firms,

and commercial centers. Rwanda has one of Africa's fastest economies and it's hope the Kigali Innovation City sparks Africa's participation in the 4th Industrial Revolution.



Kieno speaks to Nicky Verd International Keynote Speaker and Author of the hit book, Disrupt Yourself Or Be Disrupted joins us for more on this .

