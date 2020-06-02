Re-Inventing our economic future as Africans and shedding our victim mentality

Africa has the potential to become the worlds biggest Super Power, if we stop being our
own worst enemy. After the Rwandan genocide, Kigali decided to learn from that tragic time and reimagine and re-invent society, to create what is today a great example of what is possible if you have progressive political leaders who craft progressive economic policies in order to grow their country.
Kieno joined by International Keynote speaker and author Nicky Verd
With the economy slowly returning to normal under lockdown level 3, the victims will
remain small and medium size businesses struggling to get back on their feet. Small business owners say that they are tied up in so much bureaucratic red tape that the impact on them,and especially those businesses who rely on exports,might not be able to recover.
Kieno joined by small business owner Elbeth Gillis
We are day 2 into lockdown level 3 and its official that neighbourhood watches and
CPF's can now start operating again With alcohol now being for sale, residents in crime ridden communities are bracing for the worst. Neighbourhood watches play a crucial and strategic role in safe guarding our communities throughout the city.
To talk to us in more detail Kieno joined by Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert
Fritz.
374 thousand have died of Covid-19 globally. In South Africa reaches almost 34.5 thousand infections, 22 more deaths recorded in the past day, all in the Western Cape,
bringing the total to 705. over 17,000 have recovered.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Renshia Manuel Social Entrepreneur and owner of Growbox, shares her inspiring story from an unemployed mom of 4 with no income to owner of her own business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul RoelofsLISTEN TO PODCAST
In November 2019 the Rwandan government announced plans to build Kigali
Innovation City in the Kigali’s Special Economic Zone. Inspired by the US's Silicon
Valley . The $2 Billion project will be co-financed by the Rwandan government and
Africa50 & will consist of world-class universities, technology companies, biotech firms,
and commercial centers. Rwanda has one of Africa's fastest economies and it's hope the Kigali Innovation City sparks Africa's participation in the 4th Industrial Revolution.
Kieno speaks to Nicky Verd International Keynote Speaker and Author of the hit book, Disrupt Yourself Or Be Disrupted joins us for more on this .
Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild. The City of Cape Town is there to do just that.
As part of the City of Cape Town's CPT+Up & Running campaign, Kieno Kammies speaks Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos.