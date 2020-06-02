The impact of lock down levels and bureaucratic red tape threatens survival of small businesses

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:10
Best-selling international author Marian Keyes chats to Pippa about her new book GrownUps
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marian Keyes
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Petronel Baard
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Petronel Baard
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcus Low, investigative journalist
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Haaniya Carelse - Grade 10 Wynberg Girls High
Today at 16:10
Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Catherine Egbe - Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni
Latest Local
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
Can what you eat help protect you against Covid 19? Dietician Omy Naidoo talks to Aubrey Masango about what foods we should be eating to boost our immune systems. 2 June 2020 11:09 AM
This is the research informing DBE decision to delay school reopening Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented research on provinces' school readiness to reopen. 2 June 2020 9:58 AM
View all Local
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
The impact of lock down levels and bureaucratic red tape threatens survival of small businesses

The impact of lock down levels and bureaucratic red tape threatens survival of small businesses

2 June 2020 11:34 AM

With the economy slowly returning to normal under lockdown level 3, the victims will
remain small and medium size businesses struggling to get back on their feet. Small business owners say that they are tied up in so much bureaucratic red tape that the impact on them,and especially those businesses who rely on exports,might not be able to recover.

Kieno joined by small business owner Elbeth Gillis


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Re-Inventing our economic future as Africans and shedding our victim mentality

2 June 2020 10:44 AM

Africa has the potential to become the worlds biggest Super Power, if we stop being our
own worst enemy. After the Rwandan genocide, Kigali decided to learn from that tragic time and reimagine and re-invent society, to create what is today a great example of what is possible if you have progressive political leaders who craft progressive economic policies in order to grow their country.

Kieno joined by International Keynote speaker and author Nicky Verd

Neighbourhood Watches and CPF's allowed to operate under level 3

2 June 2020 10:21 AM

We are day 2 into lockdown level 3 and its official that neighbourhood watches and
CPF's can now start operating again With alcohol now being for sale, residents in crime ridden communities are bracing for the worst. Neighbourhood watches play a crucial and strategic role in safe guarding our communities throughout the city.

To talk to us in more detail Kieno joined by Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert
Fritz.

COVID-19 Update

2 June 2020 10:16 AM

374 thousand have died of Covid-19 globally. In South Africa reaches almost 34.5 thousand infections, 22 more deaths recorded in the past day, all in the Western Cape,
bringing the total to 705. over 17,000 have recovered.

Barbs Wire - Marching bad social distancing arrives at a bottle store

2 June 2020 10:15 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Liquor

2 June 2020 9:37 AM
Socila Enterpreneur and owner of Growbox veggie boxes

1 June 2020 11:57 AM

Renshia Manuel Social Entrepreneur and owner of Growbox, shares her inspiring story from an unemployed mom of 4 with no income to owner of her own business.

Does this pandemic teach moderation?

1 June 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofs

Kigali Innovation City

1 June 2020 11:30 AM

In November 2019 the Rwandan government announced plans to build Kigali
Innovation City in the Kigali’s Special Economic Zone. Inspired by the US's Silicon
Valley . The $2 Billion project will be co-financed by the Rwandan government and
Africa50 & will consist of world-class universities, technology companies, biotech firms,
and commercial centers. Rwanda has one of Africa's fastest economies and it's hope the Kigali Innovation City sparks Africa's participation in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Kieno speaks to Nicky Verd International Keynote Speaker and Author of the hit book, Disrupt Yourself Or Be Disrupted joins us for more on this .

CPT+Up & Running

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on businesses in Cape Town, especially small
businesses. Now more than ever, businesses are at a loss and looking for support and
how to rebuild. The City of Cape Town is there to do just that.

As part of the City of Cape Town's CPT+Up & Running campaign, Kieno Kammies speaks Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos. 

Trending

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Gross misconduct. Dishonesty. Recklessness - what 'delinquent director' means

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Senegal postpones school restart after teachers test positive for COVID-19

2 June 2020 11:24 AM

Informal dwelling fire kills family of 4 in Kalksteenfontein

2 June 2020 10:19 AM

KZN health officials officially open COVID-19 quarantine site in Clairwood

2 June 2020 10:09 AM

