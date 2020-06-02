How the City of Cape Towns plans to boost its health resources

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:40
SA and Space Exploration
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tiaan Strydom
Today at 14:10
Best-selling international author Marian Keyes chats to Pippa about her new book GrownUps
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marian Keyes
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Petronel Baard
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Petronel Baard
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcus Low, investigative journalist
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Haaniya Carelse - Grade 10 Wynberg Girls High
Today at 16:10
Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Catherine Egbe - Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni
Today at 16:20
Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
PechaKucha Cape Town’s first online night - 9 June 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
Today at 17:05
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy MacGuire
No Items to show
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
How the City of Cape Towns plans to boost its health resources

How the City of Cape Towns plans to boost its health resources

2 June 2020 11:52 AM

The City of Cape Towns health department says it is fast tracking its recruitment drive to
fill vacancies for health care professionals to respond effectively to the Covid-19 crisis.
Mayco Member for Community services and Health, Zahid Badrodien says that the city
has positions available for doctors, nurses, clinic managers, pharmacists and pharmacy
assistants, among others. To date, the department has recruited 22 staff members but urgently needs more applications before the deadline for these positions closes on Friday.

Kieno joined me now for a general Covid-19 update from a City health perspective, and to
tell us more about this very urgent recruitment drive is Councillor Zahid Badrodien.


More episodes from Today with Kieno Kammies

The impact of lock down levels and bureaucratic red tape threatens survival of small businesses

2 June 2020 11:34 AM

With the economy slowly returning to normal under lockdown level 3, the victims will
remain small and medium size businesses struggling to get back on their feet. Small business owners say that they are tied up in so much bureaucratic red tape that the impact on them,and especially those businesses who rely on exports,might not be able to recover.

Kieno joined by small business owner Elbeth Gillis

Re-Inventing our economic future as Africans and shedding our victim mentality

2 June 2020 10:44 AM

Africa has the potential to become the worlds biggest Super Power, if we stop being our
own worst enemy. After the Rwandan genocide, Kigali decided to learn from that tragic time and reimagine and re-invent society, to create what is today a great example of what is possible if you have progressive political leaders who craft progressive economic policies in order to grow their country.

Kieno joined by International Keynote speaker and author Nicky Verd

Neighbourhood Watches and CPF's allowed to operate under level 3

2 June 2020 10:21 AM

We are day 2 into lockdown level 3 and its official that neighbourhood watches and
CPF's can now start operating again With alcohol now being for sale, residents in crime ridden communities are bracing for the worst. Neighbourhood watches play a crucial and strategic role in safe guarding our communities throughout the city.

To talk to us in more detail Kieno joined by Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert
Fritz.

COVID-19 Update

2 June 2020 10:16 AM

374 thousand have died of Covid-19 globally. In South Africa reaches almost 34.5 thousand infections, 22 more deaths recorded in the past day, all in the Western Cape,
bringing the total to 705. over 17,000 have recovered.

Barbs Wire - Marching bad social distancing arrives at a bottle store

2 June 2020 10:15 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: Liquor

2 June 2020 9:37 AM
Socila Enterpreneur and owner of Growbox veggie boxes

1 June 2020 11:57 AM

Renshia Manuel Social Entrepreneur and owner of Growbox, shares her inspiring story from an unemployed mom of 4 with no income to owner of her own business.

Does this pandemic teach moderation?

1 June 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofs

Kigali Innovation City

1 June 2020 11:30 AM

In November 2019 the Rwandan government announced plans to build Kigali
Innovation City in the Kigali’s Special Economic Zone. Inspired by the US's Silicon
Valley . The $2 Billion project will be co-financed by the Rwandan government and
Africa50 & will consist of world-class universities, technology companies, biotech firms,
and commercial centers. Rwanda has one of Africa's fastest economies and it's hope the Kigali Innovation City sparks Africa's participation in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Kieno speaks to Nicky Verd International Keynote Speaker and Author of the hit book, Disrupt Yourself Or Be Disrupted joins us for more on this .

