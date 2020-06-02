How the City of Cape Towns plans to boost its health resources

The City of Cape Towns health department says it is fast tracking its recruitment drive to

fill vacancies for health care professionals to respond effectively to the Covid-19 crisis.

Mayco Member for Community services and Health, Zahid Badrodien says that the city

has positions available for doctors, nurses, clinic managers, pharmacists and pharmacy

assistants, among others. To date, the department has recruited 22 staff members but urgently needs more applications before the deadline for these positions closes on Friday.



Kieno joined me now for a general Covid-19 update from a City health perspective, and to

tell us more about this very urgent recruitment drive is Councillor Zahid Badrodien.