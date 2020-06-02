The world of Advertising

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
PechaKucha Cape Town’s first online night - 9 June 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
Today at 17:05
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy MacGuire
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Latest Local
'South Africa is slipping into dictatorship' - CT smokers protest outside Parly A group of smokers gathered at the gates of Parliament to protest against the ban on cigarette sales on Tuesday afternoon. 2 June 2020 4:04 PM
Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted Trauma admissions at the country's largest hospital almost doubled overnight as a result of the unbanning of alcohol sales. 2 June 2020 3:16 PM
[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55 Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55. 2 June 2020 1:46 PM
View all Local
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19. 2 June 2020 1:41 PM
Gross misconduct. Dishonesty. Recklessness - what 'delinquent director' means Only very serious wrongdoing will get one declared a “delinquent director for life”, says Advocate Fay Mukaddam. 2 June 2020 9:15 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
View all Business
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The world of Advertising

The world of Advertising

2 June 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry | Director at Cherryflava Media


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

How the City of Cape Towns plans to boost its health resources

2 June 2020 11:52 AM

The City of Cape Towns health department says it is fast tracking its recruitment drive to
fill vacancies for health care professionals to respond effectively to the Covid-19 crisis.
Mayco Member for Community services and Health, Zahid Badrodien says that the city
has positions available for doctors, nurses, clinic managers, pharmacists and pharmacy
assistants, among others. To date, the department has recruited 22 staff members but urgently needs more applications before the deadline for these positions closes on Friday.

Kieno joined me now for a general Covid-19 update from a City health perspective, and to
tell us more about this very urgent recruitment drive is Councillor Zahid Badrodien.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of lock down levels and bureaucratic red tape threatens survival of small businesses

2 June 2020 11:34 AM

With the economy slowly returning to normal under lockdown level 3, the victims will
remain small and medium size businesses struggling to get back on their feet. Small business owners say that they are tied up in so much bureaucratic red tape that the impact on them,and especially those businesses who rely on exports,might not be able to recover.

Kieno joined by small business owner Elbeth Gillis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Re-Inventing our economic future as Africans and shedding our victim mentality

2 June 2020 10:44 AM

Africa has the potential to become the worlds biggest Super Power, if we stop being our
own worst enemy. After the Rwandan genocide, Kigali decided to learn from that tragic time and reimagine and re-invent society, to create what is today a great example of what is possible if you have progressive political leaders who craft progressive economic policies in order to grow their country.

Kieno joined by International Keynote speaker and author Nicky Verd

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Neighbourhood Watches and CPF's allowed to operate under level 3

2 June 2020 10:21 AM

We are day 2 into lockdown level 3 and its official that neighbourhood watches and
CPF's can now start operating again With alcohol now being for sale, residents in crime ridden communities are bracing for the worst. Neighbourhood watches play a crucial and strategic role in safe guarding our communities throughout the city.

To talk to us in more detail Kieno joined by Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert
Fritz.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 Update

2 June 2020 10:16 AM

374 thousand have died of Covid-19 globally. In South Africa reaches almost 34.5 thousand infections, 22 more deaths recorded in the past day, all in the Western Cape,
bringing the total to 705. over 17,000 have recovered.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Marching bad social distancing arrives at a bottle store

2 June 2020 10:15 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Liquor

2 June 2020 9:37 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Socila Enterpreneur and owner of Growbox veggie boxes

1 June 2020 11:57 AM

Renshia Manuel Social Entrepreneur and owner of Growbox, shares her inspiring story from an unemployed mom of 4 with no income to owner of her own business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does this pandemic teach moderation?

1 June 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Local

EWN Highlights

EC now the country’s second biggest COVID-19 hot spot

2 June 2020 4:00 PM

DA wants Ramaphosa to discipline Dlamini-Zuma over cigarette sales ban

2 June 2020 3:55 PM

Coronavirus casts spotlight on SA's housing blight

2 June 2020 3:44 PM

