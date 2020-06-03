Open Line: Mix bag

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Is the tourism industry ready for level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ravi Nadasen - Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun
Today at 11:22
Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place as employees return to work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Davies - Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism in Western Cape
Today at 11:32
-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS The transportation of liquor is only permitted from Monday to Thursday, between 9am and 5pm. 3 June 2020 10:12 AM
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19 Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit. 3 June 2020 9:04 AM
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
View all Local
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned' Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally. 3 June 2020 9:31 AM
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19 Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit. 3 June 2020 9:04 AM
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Open Line: Mix bag

Open Line: Mix bag

3 June 2020 9:57 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Back to School - Principal of Christel House + scholar transport woes

3 June 2020 10:37 AM

Christel House is one of the schools in the Western Cape that welcomed back learners
after more than 2 months away from the classroom.

Kieno joined by Dr Ronald Fortune, Principal off Christel House joins us now for feedback on how the last 2 days of schooling has gone and Ashley Arendse - Nationwide Scholar transport Solutions permit accreditation & safety concerns of scholar transport

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde on Health Ministers tour and lockdown court order

3 June 2020 10:10 AM

The High Court has ruled that lockdown regulations of alert levels four and three are
invalid and unconstitutional. But the court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days.

This means that the alert level 3 regulations remain in operation for now.
The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,
in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the
regulations.

This is with "due consideration to the limitation each regulation has on the rights guaranteed in the bill of rights". Cabinet said that it would make a further statement once it had fully studied the judgment. Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize will continue with his tour to check on the state of readiness of health facilities in the province.

Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest accidents on Cape Town roads

3 June 2020 10:09 AM

WC Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa chats Kieno about the latest accidents on Cape Town roads this morning.He laso warned motorists to not drink and drive.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #lockDownSouthAfrica

3 June 2020 10:03 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The world of Advertising

2 June 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry | Director at Cherryflava Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the City of Cape Towns plans to boost its health resources

2 June 2020 11:52 AM

The City of Cape Towns health department says it is fast tracking its recruitment drive to
fill vacancies for health care professionals to respond effectively to the Covid-19 crisis.
Mayco Member for Community services and Health, Zahid Badrodien says that the city
has positions available for doctors, nurses, clinic managers, pharmacists and pharmacy
assistants, among others. To date, the department has recruited 22 staff members but urgently needs more applications before the deadline for these positions closes on Friday.

Kieno joined me now for a general Covid-19 update from a City health perspective, and to
tell us more about this very urgent recruitment drive is Councillor Zahid Badrodien.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of lock down levels and bureaucratic red tape threatens survival of small businesses

2 June 2020 11:34 AM

With the economy slowly returning to normal under lockdown level 3, the victims will
remain small and medium size businesses struggling to get back on their feet. Small business owners say that they are tied up in so much bureaucratic red tape that the impact on them,and especially those businesses who rely on exports,might not be able to recover.

Kieno joined by small business owner Elbeth Gillis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Re-Inventing our economic future as Africans and shedding our victim mentality

2 June 2020 10:44 AM

Africa has the potential to become the worlds biggest Super Power, if we stop being our
own worst enemy. After the Rwandan genocide, Kigali decided to learn from that tragic time and reimagine and re-invent society, to create what is today a great example of what is possible if you have progressive political leaders who craft progressive economic policies in order to grow their country.

Kieno joined by International Keynote speaker and author Nicky Verd

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Neighbourhood Watches and CPF's allowed to operate under level 3

2 June 2020 10:21 AM

We are day 2 into lockdown level 3 and its official that neighbourhood watches and
CPF's can now start operating again With alcohol now being for sale, residents in crime ridden communities are bracing for the worst. Neighbourhood watches play a crucial and strategic role in safe guarding our communities throughout the city.

To talk to us in more detail Kieno joined by Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert
Fritz.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned'

Politics

EWN Highlights

You could be arrested if found transporting alcohol during these times

3 June 2020 10:44 AM

'The River' halts shooting after reported positive coronavirus case

3 June 2020 10:39 AM

Mkhize gives WC’s COVID-19 preparedness the thumbs up

3 June 2020 10:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA