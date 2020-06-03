Open Line: Mix bag

Christel House is one of the schools in the Western Cape that welcomed back learners
after more than 2 months away from the classroom.
Kieno joined by Dr Ronald Fortune, Principal off Christel House joins us now for feedback on how the last 2 days of schooling has gone and Ashley Arendse - Nationwide Scholar transport Solutions permit accreditation & safety concerns of scholar transport
The High Court has ruled that lockdown regulations of alert levels four and three are
invalid and unconstitutional. But the court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days.
This means that the alert level 3 regulations remain in operation for now.
The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,
in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the
regulations.
This is with "due consideration to the limitation each regulation has on the rights guaranteed in the bill of rights". Cabinet said that it would make a further statement once it had fully studied the judgment. Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize will continue with his tour to check on the state of readiness of health facilities in the province.
Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
WC Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa chats Kieno about the latest accidents on Cape Town roads this morning.He laso warned motorists to not drink and drive.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Guest: Jonathan Cherry | Director at Cherryflava Media
The City of Cape Towns health department says it is fast tracking its recruitment drive to
fill vacancies for health care professionals to respond effectively to the Covid-19 crisis.
Mayco Member for Community services and Health, Zahid Badrodien says that the city
has positions available for doctors, nurses, clinic managers, pharmacists and pharmacy
assistants, among others. To date, the department has recruited 22 staff members but urgently needs more applications before the deadline for these positions closes on Friday.
Kieno joined me now for a general Covid-19 update from a City health perspective, and to
tell us more about this very urgent recruitment drive is Councillor Zahid Badrodien.
With the economy slowly returning to normal under lockdown level 3, the victims will
remain small and medium size businesses struggling to get back on their feet. Small business owners say that they are tied up in so much bureaucratic red tape that the impact on them,and especially those businesses who rely on exports,might not be able to recover.
Kieno joined by small business owner Elbeth Gillis
Africa has the potential to become the worlds biggest Super Power, if we stop being our
own worst enemy. After the Rwandan genocide, Kigali decided to learn from that tragic time and reimagine and re-invent society, to create what is today a great example of what is possible if you have progressive political leaders who craft progressive economic policies in order to grow their country.
Kieno joined by International Keynote speaker and author Nicky Verd
We are day 2 into lockdown level 3 and its official that neighbourhood watches and
CPF's can now start operating again With alcohol now being for sale, residents in crime ridden communities are bracing for the worst. Neighbourhood watches play a crucial and strategic role in safe guarding our communities throughout the city.
To talk to us in more detail Kieno joined by Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert
Fritz.